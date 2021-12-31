Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Alarming oak leaf damage

With so many inquiries from people concerned about a particular problem, it’s time to write about it: Coast live oaks in and around Napa with leaves dropping and looking diseased.

The upper surface of affected leaves tends to be of normal green color near the base and inner portions abruptly changing to yellow and brown outward toward the leaf edges.

At a glance, the upper leaf surfaces look infected with anthracnose, a group of fungal diseases that cause lesions. But with this current malady, a close look at the undersides of the leaves shows structures about 1/10th of an inch long, shaped like slightly bent footballs attached to the veins at the juncture where the affected leaves transition from healthy green to dying and dead yellow and brown. It’s an insect problem, not a disease.

This is the two-horned live oak leaf gall wasp making a comeback after a few years lying low. According to UC IPM online, its abundance varies naturally from year to year because it is naturally killed by a complex of fungi, parasites, predators and competing insects.

The scientific name is Dryocosmus dubiosus, one of hundreds of species of gall-making cynipid wasps. Members of this large family of tiny wasps “sting” plant parts, not people. The sting is the adult laying eggs and depositing chemicals in the plant. It incites the formation of protein-rich galls, a concentrated food source for the larvae feeding and developing within.

This species has alternating generations. Called heterogamy, it is a two-per-year life cycle:

-- In summer, adults lay eggs in the veins on the undersides of the leaves. The galls mature to brown and drop to the ground. The pupae over-winter there and emerge in late winter to early spring. Their phenology is synchronized with the flowering of the oaks.

-- The emerging young adults fly up and lays eggs in the oak catkins, where the spring generation of larvae feeds and develops in catkin galls.

-- That generation then repeats the summer leaf egg-laying stage.

There are many other gall-makers in our region. Locally, one of the most common, and noticeable oak galls is the red cone gall wasp (Andricus kingii). The color ranges from white to bright red and the shape resembles a tiny chocolate kiss. These are found on blue, valley, and Oregon white oaks. Another common one is the “pink spined turban gall”. Both are just a few millimeters wide.

Another common and much larger one is the “oak ball” or “oak apple.” They grow to about 4-inch diameter on branches and are commonly seen under valley oak canopies after falling to the ground. This one bears the scientific name Andricus quercuscalifornicus. Again, they are of no significant harm to the trees.

Here are some others: The stem gall wasp forms odd swelling and dieback beyond the gall. Infestations I have seen seem to be isolated to one host tree among others that are not infested.

Then there is the acorn gall wasp. I once noticed some deformed acorn caps on a live oak. Suspecting a gall wasp, I sliced open a sample and found the tiny wasp larva inside.

And there is the jumping gall wasp (Neuroterus saltatorious). Analogous to a Mexican jumping bean, the larvae make the galls hop about. I saw this a few years ago, under a valley oak in my neighborhood. I collected samples and held them in a jar for months to see what might pop out. Nothing emerged. I suspect that in the jar they were not able to hop into a soil crevice and mature into adulthood.

During an alarming outbreak of two-horned oak leaf gall wasps years ago, a UC Cooperative Extension Farm Adviser entomologist told me the leaf galls, when still green, are susceptible to smothering with a horticultural oil solution. That is easier said than done. You need to know when the galls have formed and are still green, and have the affected tree thoroughly sprayed to coat the undersides of the leaves. For a highly valued specimen tree, that could be a good low-toxicity intervention.

As I recall in that instance, the trees recovered on their own.

Since this insect is not an outright killer of trees, in most cases it is best to leave well enough alone. Tolerate the unsightly condition, knowing fresh new leaves will emerge in spring. And be sure the root zone is managed appropriately for California native oaks.

Bill Pramuk is an ASCA registered consulting arborist, and an ISA certified arborist. Visit his website, www.billpramuk.com, email questions to info@billpramuk.com, or call him at 707-363-0114.