Dr. Alex Shigo, a pioneer in the study of tree anatomy and biology, used the term “associates” for organisms found in the company of trees. I think he favored that way of thinking so much he named his self-publishing company “Shigo and Trees, Associates.” I attended a two-day seminar of his, and often refer to several of his books on my shelf. I came across a lesser known “tree associate” last week that is worth a look: Slime mold.
In my experience, it is not very common around Napa Valley and I think it is because of our climate’s tendency to long months of dryness every year. When people see it, they tend to wonder, “What in the world is that?”
In this instance, I was examining an older English walnut tree. Riddled with woodpecker wounds (probably from another tree associate, the red-breasted sapsucker, Syraphicus ruber) the top was dead or dying and the rest of the tree was about to wake up from a long, wet winter. On the bark surface was an elongated area covered with an orangish crust, now dried up. The owner wondered what it was. Probably a slime mold, I said. It is unusual and strange but not a tree disease. I had seen it a few times before, growing on areas thickly covered with wood chip mulch.
Shigo (pronounced “shy-go”) wrote about slime molds in “A New Tree Biology Dictionary” calling them “fungus-like organisms that have in their growth phase, a multinucleate mass of cells that can move. (They) also have amoeba-like cells that swim… they can be seen on very old, decayed wet logs.” They actually crawl along surfaces, but at less than a snail’s pace. “They are a fascinating group of organisms because they have characteristics of plants and animals”, Shigo wrote.
In Taxonomy - the system of classifying living things – slime molds are called Protists, a catch-all category for living things that are not animals, plants, fungi or bacteria. Examples from this diverse category include amoebae, giant kelp, green algae, brown algae, Plasmodium that causes malaria, and phytoplankton.
Some live by taking in organic compounds. Slime molds do this by enveloping their food. Others are capable of photosynthesis and some cause diseases. Phytophthora ramorum, one of the better-known Protists, is of special interest as the cause of Sudden Oak Death disease (SOD) in California native oaks.
One thing they all have in common is dependence on abundant water. That is why SOD is a greater threat in rainy years, like this one.
“Creepy” as they may be, slime molds are harmless.
Sudden Oak Death Blitz 2019
Speaking of Protists, the 2019 Sudden oak Death Blitz is starting in about 20 locations in coastal California counties. The Napa SOD Blitz is scheduled to start with a training session on Friday evening, April 26, at 6:30 p.m. at the UC Extension classroom, 1710 Soscol Ave..
It is a collaboration of the UC Berkeley Forest Pathology Lab and volunteer “Citizen Scientists” to search for the disease in local bay laurel tree leaves, collect samples and submit them to the lab for analysis and mapping.
Participants learn basics about SOD in a brief informational session and then have the option to go out and collect samples on Saturday and Sunday that weekend. Samples are returned to the classroom site and are then taken to the Berkeley lab for analysis on Monday.
Results are posted on the lab’s website in October.
It is fun, educational, and it provides volunteers with the opportunity to take part in a concerted effort to map and manage Sudden Oak Death.
The event is free, and there is no advance registration.