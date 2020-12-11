Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Arbutus Marina: Madrone’s almost twin

The Pacific madrone (Arbutus menziesii) can be a magnificent tree. I saw a rare, huge specimen in a wooded area way up Mt. Veeder Road. Thinking it might be of Champion proportions, I measured its dimensions and checked the California Registry of Big Trees. To my surprise, its trunk girth of 185 inches was not even close to challenging that of the Champion, listed as 327 inches.

With showy peeling, orange bark, pretty flowers and fruit, broadleaf evergreen habit, and tolerance of the coldest of our local winters in and around Napa, it would be a prime choice in any landscape that needs those qualities in a tree and large enough for its eventual size.

But there is a catch. It is just about impossible to grow beyond small seedling size in a nursery. Though it needs plenty of annual rainfall, it also needs fast drainage. It quickly succumbs to root diseases that thrive in wet soil.

In woodland areas in our region, madrones have been having troubles, probably resulting from repeated droughts. Any of you who live near madrones, which are usually found in well-drained uplands around the valley, have probably seen them dying. The most likely underlying cause is repeated droughts.