Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Arbutus Marina: Madrone’s almost twin

The Pacific madrone (Arbutus menziesii) can be a magnificent tree. I saw a rare, huge specimen in a wooded area way up Mt. Veeder Road. Thinking it might be of Champion proportions, I measured its dimensions and checked the California Registry of Big Trees. To my surprise, its trunk girth of 185 inches was not even close to challenging that of the Champion, listed as 327 inches.
With showy peeling, orange bark, pretty flowers and fruit, broadleaf evergreen habit, and tolerance of the coldest of our local winters in and around Napa, it would be a prime choice in any landscape that needs those qualities in a tree and large enough for its eventual size.
But there is a catch. It is just about impossible to grow beyond small seedling size in a nursery. Though it needs plenty of annual rainfall, it also needs fast drainage. It quickly succumbs to root diseases that thrive in wet soil.
In woodland areas in our region, madrones have been having troubles, probably resulting from repeated droughts. Any of you who live near madrones, which are usually found in well-drained uplands around the valley, have probably seen them dying. The most likely underlying cause is repeated droughts.
We do not have a practical way to help madrones out in the woodlands, but in designed landscapes, we have a great substitute: Arbutus Marina. In my experience, it is one of the most successful tree variety introductions in the last 40 years.
As a wholesale nursery manager, years ago, I found that rooted cuttings we purchased and transplanted to larger containers quickly achieved good size with very few losses. I’ve followed the progress of a few that were planted into local landscapes around 1993, and it’s always a pleasure to see how they are maturing into handsome specimens.
The two, A. Marina and A. menziesii, have striking similarities in appearance, and there is some confusion about the differences between them in terms of their origins, adaptability and anatomical features. Earlier this year, a client asked me to figure out what was wrong with their madrone tree. On arrival at the property saw that it is a Marina.
Though Marina looks very similar to madrone, it is not a California native as some people seem to think, and it can be damaged by drought, even after it is established. That was the problem with that misidentified tree.
The origins of Arbutus Marina are told in an information sheet from Saratoga Horticultural Foundation Inc., the nursery that introduced it to the trade in 1984. It says that they propagated it from a 40-foot-tall tree in a private garden in San Francisco.
The name Marina commemorates the location of Western Nursery, on Lombard Street in the 1930s where cuttings were rooted from plants that probably were imported from Europe for the 1917 Exposition.
A. Marina is thought to be a hybrid of several closely related Arbutus varieties originating in Europe, and more closely related to the strawberry tree (Arbutus unedo) than it is to the madrone.
Gardeners and designers often request suggestions for medium-size broadleaf-evergreen trees that are reliably hardy in our climate zone, so Arbutus Marina is a welcome addition to a shortlist.
In tree selection, we always have to weigh beneficial attributes against drawbacks in search of the right tree for a given location. For example, our native coast live oaks are cold hardy here, long-lived, stately and drought-tolerant, but they grow too large for most gardens. They’re not adapted to intensive irrigation and the acorn and leaf litter can be intolerable in some situations.
We can do this kind of plus-and-minus evaluation for other broad-leaf evergreen trees that can succeed here including southern magnolias (many varieties), Mayten, olive, Tristaniopsis, Michelias and others, but madrone is just too difficult to establish in the landscape. In contrast, Arbutus Marina is beautiful and medium-sized, and it succeeds nicely with minimal care.
Bill Pramuk is a registered consulting arborist. Visit his website www.billpramuk.com. Email questions to info@billpramuk.com, or call him at 707-363-0114.
