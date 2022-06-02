Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Birds take shelter in shrubs and trees

It was late winter, and I was about to prune down the butterfly bush in my back border. This flowering shrub (Buddleja) responds to annual heavy pruning by producing vigorous new growth that flowers on the new branch tips. I had left mine at full size last year and noticed it produced a sparse set of flowers.

I was getting ready to give it a major pruning when Stephnia (my dear spouse) advised me, there were two titmice taking an interest in the birdhouse right next to that big shrub and it would be good to leave it alone and see what happened.

That birdhouse is only about 40 feet from our patio door. It was designed for Western bluebirds but none have ever taken an interest. They prefer wide open spaces. The “common titmouse”, as we identified them in ‘Birds of San Francisco and the Bay area’, apparently gravitates to woodsy settings. The book explains “tit” comes from the Scandinavian for “little” and “mouse” is a “corruption of “mase”, the Old English word for “bird.” (That’s why I feel the plural should be titmouses!).

Anyway, I left the butterfly bush as is. We watched continually for weeks and kept our distance as much as possible while the titmouse couple brought in nesting materials and often perched in the Buddleja to keep watch. By early May they were taking turns non-stop, delivering food – probably insects and seeds -- to what sounded like a half dozen hatchlings.

Then the Saturday arrived when I had a chance to plant three 5-gallon trees in the border not far from the birdhouse. I had been holding off for weeks in deference to the bird family. As I worked nearby it, the birdhouse went quiet. And the next day we noticed no comings and goings of the parents. A quick peek in the side door revealed only an empty nest. And, thankfully, there were no signs of casualties anywhere nearby.

After checking some articles on the species (Parus inornatus) I decided to leave the box undisturbed, at least until late summer, since they are known to nest twice in one year.

So far, only a pair of tree swallows showed passing interest. I expect they decided to skip it, since there is too much human activity nearby.

Over the years, we’ve taken interest in watching the birds visiting our garden: scrub jays, chickadees, black phoebes, flycatchers, spotted towhees, goldfinches, house finches, white-crowned sparrows, hummingbirds and others.

Once, when I had been maintaining a seed feeder, a hawk swooped in and grabbed a finch as I looked on through the glass patio door.

Then, a couple years ago, there was a regional outbreak of salmonella killing birds and spreading where birds congregated at feeders. Soon after I heard this, I noticed a dead bird in the garden. I put away the feeder and birdbath and skipped a year of maintaining any artificial support for birds.

This year, I’m just providing some fresh water in a couple tiny birdbaths. And I’ve left that butterfly bush overgrown, in case the titmouses return.

