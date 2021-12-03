 Skip to main content
Trees and People

Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Can a tree be safe?

Bill Pramuk mug

Bill Pramuk

A couple of recent incidents prompted me to put this out there for readers’ consideration: the structural failure of large trees.

In one instance, a large, leaning coast live oak was cabled to a slightly larger adjacent coast live oak for backup support. The leaning tree failed and pulled down the backup tree.

In the other incident, a large healthy-looking valley oak had two secondary trunks collapse on a cool, dry, and still November afternoon. In both cases, the trees showed no obvious visual signs of imminent failure.

The owner of the cabled tree became worried when she heard a cracking sound coming from it. Examining it I found subtle indications of a transverse (horizontal) crack in the mossy trunk, where a pocketknife blade could slip into bark crevices. About one hour after I made a recommendation for prompt heavy pruning to reduce weight, it fell and took the backup tree with it.

The tree in the second incident has a main trunk more than 50-inches in diameter. Its secondary trunks were about 16 and 24 inches. The tree looked quite healthy and loaded with plenty of green leaves and acorns. It failed at the attachment of the multiple trunks revealing extensive internal decay: A huge cavity at and below ground level.

It was surrounded by walls of wood that failed where the wood was thinnest and discolored with incipient decay. The decay had been propagating slowly from the inside outward, with no obvious external signs.

Apparently, the weight of leaves, wood, acorns, and water in its system from the heavy rains of late October exceeded the remaining strength of wood around the cavity.

Fortunately, in both cases, no one was injured, and no major property damage occurred.

Accurate assessment of risk can be daunting and worrisome. We have methods for assessing risk, but we must make judgment calls based on, in some cases, unknowable conditions within a tree.

The Tree Risk Assessment system, developed by the International Society of Arboriculture, provides a formal method beyond, but not excluding, the arborist’s gut feeling based on experience. Certified arborists take a 2 ½ day course to become Tree Risk Assessment Qualified (TRAQ) to practice risk assessment in a methodical way.

In the system, risk ratings range from “Extreme” to “High” to “Moderate” and “Low.” There is no “Safe” or “Zero” risk rating.

Tree owners and managers must decide on the level of risk acceptable for their property and make their own risk management decisions. The arborist determines the risk ratings but does not make management decisions for the client.

Trees change over time, so risk must be reassessed periodically. Therefore, risk assessment must always include a time frame, typically one year.

There are three levels of assessment:

• Level 1: Limited Visual Assessment, intended for a large number of trees to be assessed in a short amount of time.

• Level 2: Basic Assessment, a visual exam from ground level. Based on observations, the arborist might recommend a more detailed exam.

• Level 3: Advanced Assessment. This might include excavation, drilling, technical devices, climbing, or investigating the history of care.

Next is Target Assessment including the “occupancy rate” of people or valued objects: How often are they present and what is the likelihood of impact?

Then Site Assessment informs the arborist and owner/manager as to conditions affecting tree risk: Previous disturbances, wind exposure, soil and drainage.

Arborists use their knowledge of tree biology and mechanics to inform the risk assessment: aspects of tree growth, species characteristics, decay, cavities and patterns of structural failure.

It is methodical so arborists develop well-informed risk assessments, step by step based on 1. the likelihood of structural failure, 2. the likelihood of impact on a target and 3. the probable consequences of impact.

Those three steps lead to the risk rating, which can be “Extreme,” “High,” “Medium” or “Low.”

It is critical to understand, the risk rating is about the target. A large tree showing evidence of probable or imminent failure but is unlikely to impact a target, presents a low risk.

The system is consistent with risk management principles and practices in other professions. Thanks to ISA we have professional support in an often-worrisome area of practice as arborists.

Bill Pramuk is an ISA TRAQ Certified Arborist and an ASCA Registered Consulting Arborist. Visit his website, www.billpramuk.com. Email questions to info@billpramuk.com, or call him at 707-363-0114.

