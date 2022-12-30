Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Cheers for the Bronx

What crosses your mind when you think of “The Bronx?" For me, as a provincial West Coaster, I have always thought pavement, drab buildings, traffic and maybe baseball at the old Yankee Stadium. I never expected hills, woodlands and giant oaks, but that’s what comes to mind, now that I have visited the area around Fordham University and the New York Botanical Garden.

On a family visit the week before Christmas, we took the opportunity to visit the New York Botanical Garden, 250 acres of trees, gardens and the glass conservatory in the middle of the northern borough of gigantic New York City. It has been on my bucket list for a few years.

The special attraction, especially for the grandkids, is the model train systems, set up in the conservatory. Colorful little trains run on tracks winding among tropical plants, miniature replicas of old New York historical buildings, and mature palms under the glass dome.

An inveterate tree geek, I was equally interested in palms I had never encountered before: a wine palm from the Caribbean (Pseudophoenix vinifera), and an oil palm from Brazil, (Attalea oleifera) creating an overstory so large I wondered what they will do with it when the crown reaches the glass ceiling. (You can’t “top” most palms without killing them.)

The temperature outside was near freezing, and there were patches of snow in grassy shade, but the sun was out, and everyone seemed up for a brief tour of some of the spacious rolling lawns, and collections of trees not commonly seen here in Napa.

One great example is a mature paper bark maple (Acer griseum), a multi-stemmed tree with peeling, papery bark and coppery color resembling our Pacific madrone and Marina strawberry trees. Seeming to radiate warmth, the winter aspect is striking, and the fall color is said to be brilliant red. Seeing it in only one or two local gardens, I think it has good potential here, if given consistent irrigation.

Typical of botanical gardens, the place is sprinkled with informative signage. I appreciated the explanation about London plane trees. They are common here, but rarely of stature even close to that of mature specimens in New York.

I have been asked about that name more than once. “Is there a 'plain' in London?” “Plane” just refers to the flatness of the leaves, and London, as the sign says, is where this hybrid originated. As early as the 1650s, two species of Platanus, the American sycamore and the Asian plane, were both growing in London. A seedling hybrid of the two was discovered there and came into favor because of its tolerance of city conditions.

Here in Napa, you can see examples of one of its cultivated varieties, the Yarwood London plane rows along California Boulevard. It is a large-leafed variety, discovered at UC Berkeley and selected for its resistance to powdery mildew.

For me, the star of the day was a giant scarlet oak. Standing alone and winter-dormant, its silhouette stood out against the clear sky. It looked taller than any oak I’ve seen here in California. I could not resist the opportunity to at least measure its height. Using my cell phone, I opened Arboreal Tree and went through the steps. First, you stand close in front of the tree and snap a shot of the trunk. Second, you walk away to a distance roughly equal to the height of the tree. Third you snap a shot of the base of the tree and last, a shot of the top. I’ve checked it with a second method of measuring tree height and found it pretty accurate.

The oak measured an impressive 94-feet tall. My family seemed not so impressed, but were good sports, standing patiently in the cold, and tolerating my preoccupation.