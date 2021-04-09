,Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Conserving water and helping trees during drought

Here we are again, facing limitations on water supply as drought conditions have returned. It was about five years ago when restricted water usage was mandated on California State and Napa’s local levels, and people were trying to figure out how to cope, both indoors and out. Some were letting lawns dry out and die and seeing their lawn shade trees being stressed as a result.
A couple of wet winters intervened in 2016-17 and 2018-19 then two winters with minimal rain and snowfall ensued. Check the City of Napa website and you will find the city’s ‘Drought Update’ declaring: “No doubt we’re back in drought.”
The update cites the lack of precipitation in the Feather River watershed, below-average snowpack in the Sierras, less than 10-inches of rain in our key watersheds, and diminished supply in our beautiful Lake Hennessy. The city’s current plan is to minimize its drawdown by urging all customers to “use water wisely this year with conservation efforts similar to those in 2014-16.”
As yet we are not back to Water Shortage Regulations enforceable with fines, but we need to be thinking ahead as well as remembering the restrictions. Focusing only on landscape irrigation, the limitations in Napa were:
• No consecutive-day irrigation except for new plantings.
• No watering during or within 48 hours after measurable rainfall.
• No irrigation from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., except for new plantings that need it to survive.
• No significant runoff from irrigation. This should be standard practice, drought or no drought.
But for now, with respect to landscaping and trees, here is what the city is asking:
• Waiting until the rainy season has fully ended to turn on your automatic irrigation system, as some rain is expected in April.
• Checking sample irrigation schedules in the Napa Valley Watering Guide and learning how to reset your controller. Consider limiting lawn watering to just one day per week through May, two days per week June through August.
• Applying mulch to planted areas to retain moisture in the soil.
• Converting your high-water-use turfgrass to climate-appropriate water-wise plants. Take advantage of the popular "Cash For Grass" Rebate Program.
Since my focus here is on trees, let’s pay attention to valuable shade trees that may be susceptible to drought stress and secondary problems brought on by water stress.
A few examples include white birch which is susceptible to bronze birch borer infestation, Italian cypress (especially younger plantings) may be predisposed to cypress canker, Monterey pine (especially older specimens) bark beetles and pitch moth, and Raywood ash branch dieback resulting from opportunistic fungal infection.
Some of our favorite landscape and fruit trees are inherently water needy. A few examples include maples, ash, dogwood, Thuja Green Giant, coast redwood, willows, English walnuts, citrus, and most other fruit trees including apples, pears, and stone fruits.
If you are considering drier landscaping, establish a water-efficient plan for valued existing trees. Lay out a critical root zone area with drip irrigation and a cover of coarse wood chip mulch about 4 inches deep, directly on the soil surface but not against the trunk. It should be an area with a radius from the trunk equal to at least five times the trunk diameter. For example, a tree with a one-foot diameter trunk gets a 10-foot diameter irrigated critical root zone.
The amount of water and frequency of irrigation needs to be adjusted according to species, tree age, and site conditions. For simplicity, use a soil probe or even a long screwdriver or dandelion weeder to verify root zone soaking and complete drainage between irrigation cycles.
Bill Pramuk is a registered consulting arborist. Visit his website, www.billpramuk.com, email questions to info@billpramuk.com or call him at 707-363-0114.