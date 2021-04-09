,Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Conserving water and helping trees during drought

Here we are again, facing limitations on water supply as drought conditions have returned. It was about five years ago when restricted water usage was mandated on California State and Napa’s local levels, and people were trying to figure out how to cope, both indoors and out. Some were letting lawns dry out and die and seeing their lawn shade trees being stressed as a result.

A couple of wet winters intervened in 2016-17 and 2018-19 then two winters with minimal rain and snowfall ensued. Check the City of Napa website and you will find the city’s ‘Drought Update’ declaring: “No doubt we’re back in drought.”

The update cites the lack of precipitation in the Feather River watershed, below-average snowpack in the Sierras, less than 10-inches of rain in our key watersheds, and diminished supply in our beautiful Lake Hennessy. The city’s current plan is to minimize its drawdown by urging all customers to “use water wisely this year with conservation efforts similar to those in 2014-16.”

As yet we are not back to Water Shortage Regulations enforceable with fines, but we need to be thinking ahead as well as remembering the restrictions. Focusing only on landscape irrigation, the limitations in Napa were:

• No consecutive-day irrigation except for new plantings.