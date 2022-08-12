Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Crape myrtles: Too much of a good thing?

I wonder if there is a street here in Napa that has no crape myrtles. This summer flowering tree became a sort of no-brainer selection for curb strips and other locations where a drought- and heat-tolerant, sidewalk-friendly flowering tree is needed. There must be thousands of them in Napa’s City rights of way, and this summer they are putting on quite a show. They are loaded with flowers ranging in color from white to lavender, lilac, deep purple, pink and vivid red.

And by “loaded” I mean, in at least one case, overloaded to the point of causing branches to break. The last time I recall seeing this was some years ago when Napa had a heavy thunderstorm in September. Crape myrtles in full bloom were hit with rainfall and gusty winds, causing some to break apart.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

I suspected the flower clusters held water like sponges and their thick volume in the outer canopies caught the wind, overloading the branch attachments.

There is a subtle drawback in some crape myrtles. I first noticed it when I was working for a wholesale nursery. The older-fashioned crape myrtle species, Lagerstroemia indica and its cultivated varieties, were being supplanted by new hybrids. The L. indica varieties are notoriously subject to powdery mildew when summer weather is not consistently hot enough to suppress infection. In contrast, the new fauriei hybrids are inherently resistant to powdery mildew, grow more vigorously as medium-size shade trees and produced spectacular flower clusters.

One of the hybrids, Tuscarora, a red-flowering variety, has a natural tendency to produce upright branches with tight V-shaped angles of attachment. When this happens in combination with the two adjoining stems being of almost equal diameter, the connection is inherently weak and often has “included bark” — bark pinched in the fork between two stems. It prevents them from forming a normal, strong connection and sometimes leads to self-wounding and decay.

A similar tendency emerged in the once-popular Bradford pear (Pyrus calleryana Bradford). Planted probably in the millions across the U.S., it became obvious this variety has a natural tendency to form weak branch attachments, difficult to avoid even with thoughtful early-life pruning to promote good structure. They were breaking apart all over the country. Many remain and are at risk of structural failure.

Growers abandoned it or came out with New Bradford, which reportedly has less of that tendency. Landscape architects and urban foresters turned to another Callery pear: Aristocrat, having a more pyramidal form, reliable durability to grow in difficult sites, and less tendency for attachment failures. Ironically, Aristocrat is more susceptible to fireblight, a bacterial disease that can be devastating when conditions favor the disease. In contrast, Bradford is more resistant.

See the comparison? The new crape myrtles can have drawbacks too.

There is a strategy in urban forestry tilting against monoculture — too much dependence on any single tree species. A rule of thumb, proposed by Frank Santamour, USDA, around 1986 stated: “Plant no more than 10% of one species, 20% from the same genus, and 30% from a single family.”

It is more of a thoughtful suggestion than a set rule. Diversity is good.