Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Diagnosis: Getting to the root of the matter

When a tree or other woody plant shows general decline, a root collar exam can be most helpful. Overall loss of vigor often points to something interfering with the flow of water and nutrients, either in the whole root system, most of the circumference of the trunk, or at the root collar, the critical juncture at the base of the plant where the roots meet the trunk.
A light and sharp one-handed pick is the handiest diagnostic tool for a root collar exam. (My favorite is the Kusakichi pick hoe. I get them from Hida Tools in Berkeley. (hidatool.com/list/?q=Pick+hoe).
Doing a root collar exam means getting down on one’s knees and carefully scraping and picking away the soil and debris to get a close look at the root collar tissue and the tops of the woody roots just below the soil line. It is amazing how often the answer is apparent just a few inches below the surface. And sometimes you get a big surprise.
In a garden I visit regularly, I had been noticing one of the rose bushes looking poorly in a row of healthy ones of the same variety, the ever-reliable ‘Iceberg’ rose. Seeing it in overall decline, I performed a shallow root collar exam, but found nothing of interest.
A few weeks later, I noticed it was nearly dead. It was time to transition from gentle non-invasive root collar exam to a destructive one to see if I could find out what went wrong.
After a minute of digging, chopping away small roots and pulling the plant part way out of the ground, I noticed the tail end of a grub almost the size of my thumb, protruding out of the underside of the root collar. Teasing it out with the pointed end of the Kusakichi I was able to keep it mostly intact for further investigation.
Eager to identify it, I called the Napa County Agriculture Commissioner’s office and arranged to drop it off and have them check it out. In the meantime, I did a web search for beetle grubs on the hunch it was of a longhorned borer and a bit worried it could be one of the invasive exotic ones, notorious for killing trees and other plants.
I soon found the most likely suspect and a couple days later got a call from Jen Borger at the Ag Commissioner’s office confirming its identity: A larva of the California prionus longhorned beetle, Prionus californicus. The thing is native to California and not one of the notorious invaders.
A good reference article (treefruit.wsu.edu/crop-protection/opm/california-prionus/) says it is widely distributed from Baja California and Mexico to Alaska. A larva can feed on roots for up to five years before it pupates. The adults emerge looking fearsome, but they do not even feed. They just look for a mate to start the cycle again.
The article states the beetle, a round-headed borer in the Cerambycid family, can kill fruit trees, and is difficult to control once established in an orchard. With respect to gardens and vineyards, it is something to be aware of but not likely to become a major problem in plantings that are vigorous and well-tended.
Note: With my previous column on Aug. 1, there was a diagram of how to plant a tree, nicely hand-drawn by Joe Pramuk. A technical glitch caused it to be printed so small as to be illegible. It is reprinted today, large enough to be useful. Enjoy.
