Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Diagnosis: Getting to the root of the matter

After a minute of digging, chopping away small roots and pulling the plant part way out of the ground, I noticed the tail end of a grub almost the size of my thumb, protruding out of the underside of the root collar. Teasing it out with the pointed end of the Kusakichi I was able to keep it mostly intact for further investigation.

Eager to identify it, I called the Napa County Agriculture Commissioner’s office and arranged to drop it off and have them check it out. In the meantime, I did a web search for beetle grubs on the hunch it was of a longhorned borer and a bit worried it could be one of the invasive exotic ones, notorious for killing trees and other plants.

I soon found the most likely suspect and a couple days later got a call from Jen Borger at the Ag Commissioner’s office confirming its identity: A larva of the California prionus longhorned beetle, Prionus californicus. The thing is native to California and not one of the notorious invaders.

A good reference article (treefruit.wsu.edu/crop-protection/opm/california-prionus/) says it is widely distributed from Baja California and Mexico to Alaska. A larva can feed on roots for up to five years before it pupates. The adults emerge looking fearsome, but they do not even feed. They just look for a mate to start the cycle again.