Bill Pramuk: Trees and People: Do tree wounds heal?

“Every wound a tree receives in its lifetime is recorded in the wood,” Alex Shigo said in his “New Tree Biology Dictionary” (Shigo and Trees, Associates, 1986). I would add: Wounds are also recorded in the loss of wood.

Dr. Shigo was a remarkable leader in examining tree anatomy and understanding tree biology. He did this by opening trees with a chain saw and observing the results of old wounding and decay. And he was insistent on using appropriate terms and concepts about trees. For example, he wrote: “Wounds close, not heal… (they) wall off, or compartmentalize, injured and infected wood.” He advised, if we must use the term, we should distinguish between “animal healing” and “tree healing”.

Look closely at older trees that have a history of severe pruning wounds. You might notice wound closure as a layer of wound wood covering the site of an old wound. But the inert inner wood exposed by the wound will typically be in a state of advancing decay while the outer layers of living cells generate new tissues.