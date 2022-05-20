Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Drought-stressed trees get sun injury

Flowering cherry is one of the most beautiful of all cold-hardy flowering trees, beautiful in every aspect: pretty bark, fall leaf color, winter branch aspect and spring flowers.

They can do quite well here, in and around Napa Valley, if they get the cultural conditions they need: Sunshine, good soil, good drainage, chilly winters, and moderate, consistent soil moisture. But they often develop problems, usually resulting from drought stress.

Root zone moisture is critical now as we head into June. Daylight hours increase, temperatures rise and drought conditions prevail. A recent example demonstrates how water stress contributes to a potentially downward spiral in tree health.

On a young flowering cherry, the canopy of leaves was thinning, and the trunk was infected with a common sap rot called split-gill fungus (Schizophyllum commune). Unchecked, this condition contributes to a process called the mortality spiral.

The problem is, in part, a result of a nursery production method for “high-graft” flowering cherries. To achieve high branch structure for overhead clearance, nurseries assemble the tree by budding three parts together: A vigorous, disease resistant species of rootstock, such as ‘Mazzard’, a second, such as paperbark cherry to serve as a straight main trunk and third, the desired flowering portion budded onto the trunk about six feet above ground.

It is commonly referred to as a “high graft” or “standard.” Akebono is one of the best known of many available varieties like weeping flowering cherry, and Kwanzan, which in their natural state do not develop single, tall straight trunks.

The common name split gill fungus refers to the finely divided gills on the lower surface of the basidiocarps, the fungal fruiting bodies. I have seen this on trees innumerable times over the years, yet it does not seem to be well known to most gardeners and nursery people in general.

It sometimes appears on fire-damaged stems but most often it is on the sunny south to west side where tender bark is exposed to direct sunlight in the afternoon.

Susceptibility of the southwest facing stem surfaces is partially related to reduced water status in the tree. It is most common where tender-bark trees, like the high-graft cherry, have no low branches or foliage shading the bark.

Here are a few tips to help prevent this problem:

-- Prevent drought stress. Monitor root zone moisture, especially for young transplants and trees of water-needy species like maple, ash and linden, using a soil probe or moisture meter. Adjust as needed to prevent water stress.

-- Retain temporary low branches and plenty of foliage to shade the bark.

-- Apply white interior latex paint or breathable white fabric tree wrap to the trunks to reflect direct sunlight.

-- Do not prune heavily, especially where protected branch surfaces could be suddenly exposed to direct sunlight.

There is no direct treatment for the split gill fungus. Where the fruiting bodies are scraped off, they tend to reappear. Trees usually live on despite infection if they receive good cultural care, but it is best to prevent infection in the first place.

Bill Pramuk is an ASCA registered consulting arborist and ISA certified arborist. Visit his website, www.billpramuk.com, email questions to info@billpramuk.com, or call him at 707-363-0114.