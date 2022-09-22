Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Early rain is not a drought-buster for trees

It was a pleasure seeing and hearing the rain last Sunday. Then on Monday morning, I stepped outside to check my rain gauge. The air was cool, fresh, and fragrant. What a relief. The rain gauge showed .74 inches, quite a surprise for September in Napa. It was enough to refresh the air and rinse away the dust, but did it make a dent in the drought?

Using my soil probe I checked the front lawn, which has been on a water-conserving schedule of one brief irrigation per week. The turf has been looking very stressed and my red maple in the lawn, now about 11-inches in trunk diameter and over 20 years old, shows mild symptoms of stress: a few sun-injured outer leaves from the recent heat wave, and some premature fall color, from chronic water stress this summer. The probe showed powdery dry soil to a depth of about 4-inches and could go no deeper, surprisingly dry after a nice rainy day.

Going about my business around town and in my neighborhood in south-east Napa, I have been seeing dry, golden brown front lawns, sadly, with trees to match. Typical examples are Japanese maples, long-time favorites in Napa landscapes. Is that water conservation or neglect?

A dead lawn is readily replaceable but a 20, or 30-year-old tree? That is a different matter. I am talking about water-needy trees that have been surviving on lawn irrigation that has, probably, not been penetrating more than a few inches all summer long.

I checked a couple on-line references on water penetration in various soil types. One reference (Sunset Watering Guide) states one inch of rain penetrates 12-inches in sand, 7-inches in loam, and 4 to 5 inches in clay. That .74-inch rainy day might have done some good.

Napa Valley has a remarkable range of soil types, generally not sandy, but commonly clay or clay-loam in urban subdivision yards. So the amount of rainfall needed for a soaking to a depth 6 -inches, where a large proportion of a lawn-tree’s fine absorbing roots are located, is difficult to calculate. In my front lawn, I am sure the thick thatch of Bermuda grass acts like a sponge, preventing normal penetration of water.

The equivalent of one inch of rainfall is 620 gallons on 1,000 square feet (or 62 gallons per 100 square feet, or .62 gallon per square foot). Based on the Sunset Watering Guide, it will take more than one inch of rainfall to penetrate to a depth of 6 inches in clay loam soil. That is, probably, well over 620 gallons on a 1,000 square foot lawn or tree root zone.

My well-established October Glory red maple is getting by in the water-stressed front lawn, but I am contemplating conversion to a more drought tolerant front garden. If I can muster the gumption to do it, I will consider saving the tree with the Tree Ring Irrigation Contraption (TRIC) designed by the UC Davis California Center for Urban Horticulture.

See it at this link: ccuh.ucdavis.edu/tric/tric-parts-and-assembly.

Briefly, it consists of a spiral of drip irrigation tubing laid out in courses spaced one foot apart under the canopy of the tree and attached to a simple timer on the hose bibb. The parts add up to about $100.

Assisted by their website, the user can calculate the run time required for a good watering cycle, putting precious water right where it is needed.

Experiencing the current climate changes and anticipating longer, hotter dry seasons, heat waves and drought, we can at least strategize to save valuable trees and keep our home grounds livable. Trees are a big part of this.

Shade is cool.