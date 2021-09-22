Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Easy to Miss Warning Signs

At first look at something like this, we cannot accurately assess the extent of decay, but we know it is in there. And we know there is no stopping it. So, what do we do? From the point of view of a Tree Risk Assessment Qualified Arborist, here is the process:

-- Start with a thorough visual exam, the official lingo is “Level 2 Basic Assessment”. No digging, drilling or other technical work.

-- Present findings and recommendations to the client. Findings can be a Risk Rating – Extreme, High, Moderate or Low risk. Recommendations are often given as options to reduce or eliminate risk, or to pursue a more detailed risk assessment. i.e. Option One: Remove the tree. Option Two: Prune to reduce the size of the tree to the extent it could no longer impact the potential target. Option Three: Perform a more detailed exam, a “Level 3 Advanced Assessment”.

-- The client, not the arborist, makes the decision.