Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Easy to Miss Warning Signs

It was in January, a few years ago, I was examining a large, healthy looking Douglas fir in a client’s back yard and I noticed a danger sign near the base of the tree. Partly covered in vegetation, it was a rough-topped, brownish structure outlined in lighter colors around the edges. I recognized it as the velvet top fungus. Someone unfamiliar with it might see it only as a curiosity, not knowing it is the fruiting body of a fungus that causes severe decay.
I had to give the client bad news. The emergence of the fruiting body is a sign that the fungus is established in the woody roots and base of the tree, causing a cubical brown rot.
In an around Napa Valley, I have encountered it many times in association with older Douglas fir trees but never with any other tree species.
Reviewing references on the fungus -- Phaeolus schweinitzii -- I see it is known to infect numerous species of conifers. “Diseases of Trees and Shrubs” (Sinclair, Lyon, Johnson) says “Probably all conifers are susceptible to some extent.” On their list of tree species, examples of common ones here in the Napa area are incense cedar, gray pine, Monterey pine, ponderosa pine, and giant Sequoia (not coastal redwood, Sequoia sempervirens).
When arborists see something like this they are immediately on the hot seat. Once it is noted, due diligence requires we address it. In this case it was a 4-foot diameter tree, perhaps 150 feet tall, and within falling distance of the house. If the tree were to fall in that direction, big wood could easily smash right through the house.
At first look at something like this, we cannot accurately assess the extent of decay, but we know it is in there. And we know there is no stopping it. So, what do we do? From the point of view of a Tree Risk Assessment Qualified Arborist, here is the process:
-- Start with a thorough visual exam, the official lingo is “Level 2 Basic Assessment”. No digging, drilling or other technical work.
-- Present findings and recommendations to the client. Findings can be a Risk Rating – Extreme, High, Moderate or Low risk. Recommendations are often given as options to reduce or eliminate risk, or to pursue a more detailed risk assessment. i.e. Option One: Remove the tree. Option Two: Prune to reduce the size of the tree to the extent it could no longer impact the potential target. Option Three: Perform a more detailed exam, a “Level 3 Advanced Assessment”.
-- The client, not the arborist, makes the decision.
Quite often, clients ask: What would you do if this was your tree? It’s a fair question but the arborist needs to steer clear of becoming the decider! The decision maker assumes responsibility. Another word for it is liability. People have varying attitudes on risk. Some are risk-takers while others are risk averse. Some will try to save valued trees at almost any cost while others will choose removal in a heartbeat. I tend to see valuable trees as “innocent until proven guilty”.
The concept of “risk” also applies to the liability of the tree owner and the consultant. A consultant who accepts no risk would go around recommending removal of every tree big enough to cause damage or bodily harm. That’s not “consulting” in the proper sense of the word. And it’s not helpful.
Liability insurance offers limited protection, many contracts purposely shift liability onto the consultant and as the saying goes “Anyone can sue you at any time for any reason”.
I have had plenty of assignments where I did not flat-out recommend removal without options, for a tree of questionable structural condition. And I have found myself at times pondering whether that was the right thing to do. In one case I was quite relieved to learn a client eventually decided to remove a beautiful but significantly decayed oak tree after I had examined it several times over a period of years but never found sufficient evidence to recommend removal with no other options.
In the case of this big Douglas fir, the client decided to remove the tree. He called me to come see what they found in the base and roots: Cubical brown rot had severely undermined the structural condition of the tree.
Whew!
Bill Pramuk is a registered consulting arborist. Visit his website, www.billpramuk.com. Email questions to info@billpramuk.com, or call him as 707-363-0114.