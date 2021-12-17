Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Exploring the old and the new at the ASCA Arborist Conference

We gathered at Tahoe’s North Shore in the first week of December for the ASCA Annual Conference (American Society of Consulting Arborists), more than 250 of us from across North America and beyond. ASCA holds its annual conference at different locations around the country, but this one felt special, live and in-person after COVID prevented last year’s meeting.

Even with the Nevada state mandate for masking as a precaution against COVID infections, it was good to rub elbows with some long-time professional acquaintances and meet some new ones.

After attending 3 ½ days of demonstrations and talks, and taking 11 pages of notes, I am sharing a few highlights.

Considering the old and the new — older and younger arborists as well as older and newer ideas and technology, my favorite was about transplanting large trees “bare root.”

Arborist Jim Flott of Community Forestry Consultants, Inc. has supervised the successful moving of numerous large trees with only a small amount of soil still clinging near the base and the long, outer fine roots bundled in “pigtails.”

Flott explained the technique is not new. It was described in the "Cyclopedia of American Horticulture," by Liberty Hyde Bailey, published in 1909. What makes it new is the fact the technique was largely forgotten and now reiterated with power equipment supplanting hard labor and horse power.

The advent of backhoes, forklifts and power tree spades in the 1950’s nursery business eliminated much of the manual labor and popularized the practice of “B&B” (ball and burlap) transplants and the use of wire baskets to hold root balls together for transplanting.

The worst problem with those techniques is the loss of about 90% of the root system when the trees are dug from the growing field. An old saying describes the three-year process of recovery from transplanting: “First they sleep. Then they creep. Then they leap.” Flott says, with this bare-root technique, they just leap! And why? Because they are moving life-giving roots instead of heavy soil.

Bare-root transplanting is most commonly done in the dormant season, but it can be done at other times of year. One of Flott’s slides showed a linden tree being transplanted in full leaf in summer. He explained how species vary in their periods of active growth, rest, and root production. Some of trees he has transplanted successfully include species of maple, ash, oak, pine, Ginkgo and many others.

Success relies on water as the key ingredient, no hydrogels to coat the roots, soil amendments or anti-transpirant solutions. And the root systems are surprisingly shallow. It goes like this:

• Pre-soak the root zone.

• Mark the excavation boundary at a radius from the trunk of 1-foot per inch of trunk diameter, e.g., a 12-inch diameter trunk gets a 24-foot diameter root mass.

• Prepare the tree with padding, branch bracing if needed, and tag lines.

• Use a pneumatic excavating tool (Air Spade or Air Knife) to remove soil from the root system, leaving some in close to the base of the tree, severing the outer roots at the edge of the boundary

• Bundle the exposed small roots into “pigtails” with twine.

• Lift the tree with a front-loader.

• Wrap the roots with burlap to prevent drying, if necessary, depending on timing and weather conditions.

• Set the tree in the new location.

• Untie the pigtails and spread the small roots.

• Apply topsoil and water in generously (“mudding in”).

• Stake if necessary.

Flott said they also compass-orient the tree at the new location to match the original orientation.

What a concept: Move roots instead of heavy soil. And the practice has been around for more than 100 years. I was so impressed, I searched, found, and bought a copy of the four-volume Cyclopedia of American Horticulture and made space for it on my office bookshelf.

Other presentations, worthy of future columns included, to mention a few: Pulling tests to assess the structural stability of large trees, the use of drones for tree mapping, Sonic Tomography for imaging the inside of tree trunks, resistance drilling for assessing the condition of wood inside trunks, young urban shade tree pruning as practiced in the Netherlands, results of research on nursery practices affecting root development, and some atypical consulting assignments in the legal realm, presented by renowned consulting arborist Lew Bloch.

I sat with Lew at lunch. With good, dry humor, at the age of 87, he said he is considering retiring in 13 years.

Next year if all goes well, we will meet again at the ASCA conference in Louisville, Kentucky.

Bill Pramuk is an ASCA RCA (registered consulting arborist), and ISA certified arborist. Visit his website, www.billpramuk.com. Email questions to info@billpramuk.com, or call him at 707-363-0114.