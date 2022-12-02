Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Fallen leaves can make free compost

My previous column was about fall color. The accompanying photo showed my red maple in all its autumn glory. Now, a few weeks later, the tree is bare. As it has grown larger, the load of leaves has increased exponentially, the volume of several 95-gallon yard waste carts.

For many years now I have been sending the leaves to Napa Recycling and Yard Waste along with our kitchen scraps. This year I decided to keep these valuable resources on site to make compost for the vegetable garden. I have stockpiled the leaves in an old, folding fence pet pen.

Now, this has met with some resistance in the Pramuk household, harkening back to a time when the composting process may have been less-than-ideally managed, resulting in some outbreaks of houseflies in warm weather.

So now I am on notice: Do it right and keep the fly population down or this will have to stop.

Making compost right means maintaining the right balance of ingredients: High nitrogen, moist kitchen waste, air, water, and high carbon dry plant matter. In my case, the latter is red maple leaves. They are thin and crumbly when dry, and they have a good carbon to nitrogen ratio for composting.

Leaves left on the ground, tend to matt down and persist as recognizable leaves for a long time. Those in contact with the soil gradually become dark and crumbly leaf mold, the way nature has always done it in the woods. In contrast, dry maple leaves can be crumbled and mixed with kitchen scraps to make compost. And the ingredients are free.

Here is my system:

1. Stockpiled leaves kept dry in the pen with a tarp over it.

2. A Napa Yard Waste and Recycling scrap bucket by the kitchen sink for collecting veggie trimmings, leftovers, eggshells, melon rinds (cut small), pineapple peels and tops (deconstructed), citrus peels, apple cores, used paper towels and coffee grounds.

3. A working compost bin. My old ‘Biostack’ bin, consisting of three square, stacking frames and a folding lid.

4. Finishing bin: an inverted plastic garbage can with the bottom cut out.

My process for low volume, cold composting:

— Take out the kitchen bucket when it gets full or before it starts to smell ripe.

— Scatter the kitchen scraps into the working bin. Other good ingredients are finely cut fresh leafy garden clippings, weeds if they are not invasive or carrying seeds.

— Finely crumble some handfuls of dry leaves over the kitchen scraps and mix with a hoe or other tool of choice. The proportions should be about equal weights of wet kitchen scraps and dry leaves.

— Use a garden hose to lightly moisten. The mix should be moist but never soggy.

— Repeat until the working bin is nearly full.

— Use a gardening fork to turn the working compost into the finishing bin. Top off with a layer of dry leaves.

— Allow the compost to finish for a month or two, until the ingredients are mostly unrecognizable, and the compost looks and smells like aged forest mulch.

There are differing schools of thought on composting. Good examples include the ‘Biodynamic/French Intensive’ method described in ‘How to Grow More Vegetables’ (John Jeavons) and the ‘Indore Process of Humus Manufacture’ devised by Sir Albert Howard in his work in India, described in ‘The Living Soil’ (E.B. Balfour). These systems favor “hot” composting by building a large heap all at once.

Small-scale “cold” composting can work well even if it does not produce the pasteurizing heat required to kill pathogens, as required in municipal compost facilities. In home composting you have control over what goes in: no pet waste, meat, fat, or cooking oil.

There is so much more to know about composting. I am out of space here and going a little out of “my lane” as an arborist. Suffice it to say: Trees extract valuable minerals from soil and carbon from the air and make them available to us for good use when the leaves fall.

Waste not!