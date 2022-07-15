Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Finding the right tree words

Sometimes, answering tree-related questions feels like a homework assignment. I received the following question that sent me searching for the right tree terms.

“Hello Bill,

… From time to time I see your informative articles in the Napa Register. Recently I have become aware of some characteristics of deciduous trees. Some trees blossom before leafing out; some others leaf out before blossoming out. Are there technical terms for the two types?”

T.M.

I have a fondness for language, building my vocabulary, and sometimes just showing off with science-y words to convince clients I know what I am talking about. But effective communication requires language in common between the parties involved. That is why, in conversation, I usually accompany technical terms with a brief definition.

In the question above, you saw the word “deciduous.” The fact that you are interested enough to read this column about trees indicates you are probably familiar with that word. In common parlance it is no more arcane than “arcane,” “web browser” or “widget.” If you are not familiar, in tree talk deciduous means “falling off or shedding seasonally."

Though I am, of course, familiar with the process of deciduous trees breaking dormancy and then producing flowers and leaves, it never occurred to me that we need a term for the process of opening flowers before producing leaves or vice versa. It just never came up before. Now that it has, it reveals a gap in my knowledge.

Thinking it over, I realized there are many common examples of both scenarios:

For deciduous trees that flower before opening their leaves, here is a partial list based on common trees we have in the Napa area: apple, stone fruits (like apricot, cherry, peach, nectarine and plum), some of the magnolias, red maple, redbuds, Eastern dogwood, walnuts, ginkgo, liquidambar, pears and many elms.

A quirky thing I found is that two terms describe this, but in opposite ways:

Hysteranthous: Flowers bursting forth before the leaves appear.

Proteranthous: Leaves appearing after the flowers.

Then there are deciduous trees that do the opposite, that flower after the leaves open. Again, here is a partial list of common, local examples: Buckeye, Chinese scholar tree, Eastern tulip poplar (Liriodendron), chitalpa, catalpa, Chinese dogwood, crape myrtle, Chinese flame tree and golden rain tree.

The closest word I could find for that is “synanthous,” having flowers and leaves appearing at the same time.

So far, I have found only a few notes as to the trees’ advantages of being hysteranthous versus synanthous. Now I am curious, so I’ll get into that soon.

There are quite a few technical tree terms arborists need to use on a regular basis and we often have to explain them. Here are a few. See if you know some of them:

DBH, included bark, root collar, branch collar, callus, woundwood, CODIT, girdling root, compression wood, tension wood, dripline, epicormic shoot, excurrent, decurrent, heading cut, petiole, response growth, saprophyte, xylem.

I’ll give the definitions next time.