Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Getting to the root of tree death

I have used quite a few column-inches over the past few years writing about coastal redwoods. Mostly, it’s been about redwoods being a little too healthy, outgrowing the available space and causing property damage by lifting concrete and pushing fences out of their way.

But a recent case shows they are not invulnerable to sickness and death.

In this instance, two died in a group of several redwoods, planted about 15 years ago. They just dried up and turned light brown, top to bottom. Why would these two die while the others nearby continue to grow? Planted at the edge of an open field, with a few healthy trees of other species close by, you would think the roots would have plenty of room to spread out and thrive.

Some Q & A with the owner, and a root collar examination led to a most-probable-cause kind of answer.

Root collar exams have proven to be of amazing value in many cases. It involves getting down and dirty. I have ruined the knees of many pairs of jeans this way.

The root collar is the base of the trunk where it flares out and transitions into the main anchoring, buttress roots. It is a critical juncture in trees. All the water, minerals, and stored food from the roots move upward though the root collar. Conversely, photosynthate and other phytochemicals manufactured in the foliage move down to the roots through the root collar. It is a sort of bottleneck. If it is plugged, the whole tree dies.

The best tool I have found for root collar exams is a small pick-hoe. (Check out Hida Tool in Berkeley: Kusakichi pick hoe). Light enough to wield one-handed, the pick hoe can clear away debris and soil without inflicting any significant damage to tender tissue at the root collar.

Typical problems at the base of the trunk include excess fill soil burying and suffocating the root collar (it needs to breath), and diseases that reside at and below the soil line, commonly oak root fungus and phytophthora, best known as crown rot or collar rot.

The latter is a water mold. The genus’ name means “plant killer” and it includes many species that cause various diseases, one being the cause of the Irish potato famine, and another being Sudden Oak Death disease.

But the most common species in gardens and landscapes cause collar rot, aka crown rot, and root rot when the root zone is too wet and when plants are planted too low.

In this particular instance, after clearing away accumulated leaves, I found the topsoil moist in spite of no significant rainfall over the previous 10 weeks. Using the pick-hoe to scrape away some outer bark just below the soil line, telltale symptoms became apparent: brownish color where healthy sapwood would be almost white, and small patches of whitish mycelium propagating in bark fissures.

As our discussion progressed, the owner mentioned the area where these two dead trees sit tends to be boggy, especially when there is heavy rain. Even in the midst of the worst drought on record, we had torrential rain in October and significant rain again in December.

In addition to that, the needles on the surviving redwoods, sitting on slightly higher ground, showed scattered dead areas, typical of salt burn. It looks like symptoms of drought stress, but it is a result of salts accumulating in poorly drained soil and in turn, accumulating in foliage.

Coastal redwoods thrive on ample moisture but also good drainage. And like other trees, they are vulnerable to health problems when the environment favors disease.

The Sudden Oak Death Blitz

The annual Sudden Oak Death Blitz is coming to Napa in April. The UC Berkeley Forest Pathology lab is in the process of finalizing the dates and I have requested April 2, with April 9 as an alternate date.

The SOD Blitz is a one-weekend effort by any interested volunteers to collect symptomatic bay leaves to help locate and map the disease, which has killed millions of oaks and tanoaks. If you are interested, let me know and I will relay the details ASAP.

Bill Pramuk is an ASCA registered consulting arborist, and an ISA certified arborist. Visit his website, www.billpramuk.com, email questions to info@billpramuk.com, or call him at 707-363-0114.