Bill Pramuk: Trees and People: Highlighting a beautiful tree species

According to Dirr’s Encyclopedia of Trees and Shrubs, Catalpa is “a common sight on farmsteads of the Midwest, abundant in the New England countryside and a presence in the Southeast.”

Here in Napa Valley, it is an occasional sight in older gardens.

Catalpa is tolerant of heat and a wide range of soils and it has moderate salt tolerance. All of its strong points make it a tempting choice for landscapes. But beware of its growth habit. It is capable of growing up to 100 feet tall, according to Hortus Third, but more likely to achieve a stature of about 60 feet tall by 40 feet wide (Dirr’s and Sunset Western Garden Book).

Based on experience, I consider Catalpas to be in the broad category of trees that grow fast but are weak “compartmentalizers” of decay. That category includes trees like willows, cottonwoods, poplars, and birches. When they receive large wounds, the exposed inner wood is subject to rapid decay. In contrast, many of the slower growing trees, like some of the oaks, are better able to resist and wall off — compartmentalize — decay.

Those tree characteristics should be considered before planting, pruning, or attempting to reduce the size of a tree that has grown too large for the available space.