Bill Pramuk, Trees and People in Napa County: Trees for a changing world

I had an inquiry about the possibility of saving a valued tree. It read: “(it) has always had some brown needles but this is far more than ever before. I think that brutal heatwave a few weeks back was the last straw. Despite our best efforts to give it water, it may have died. All of a sudden all of its needles have turned brown. It’s like losing a friend.”

The tree was a mature Monterey pine and the scenario is a familiar one for that species. Once the general appearance of the whole canopy is tan, reddish brown or dull green, they are beyond recovery.

Monterey pine was a go-to selection in mid-20th century Napa when property owners were looking for fast-growing evergreen trees for shade, windbreaks or hedgerows for screening. For nurseries they make a quick, profitable crop. But there is inherent trouble when a Pacific coast adapted tree is planted in a relatively hot and dry climate zone. What’s worse is the new normal: more climate chaos and, here in mid-California, extended drought and freakish summer heat waves.

Monterey pine is a classic coal-mine canary, an indicator of climate changes afoot. By evolution, they are adapted to a relatively cool coastal climate. Older trees have relatively less “dynamic mass” — active living cells capable of responding to stimuli and stresses — in proportion to dead mass, incapable of active defense. When older trees are subjected to stress they succumb because they do not have the resources to resist stress.

Trees have priorities in energy allocation: First: Maintain respiration. Second: Producing fine roots and leaves. Third: Producing flowers and seeds. Fourth: Extending branches. Fifth: Storing energy rich compounds. Sixth: Adding wood to stems, branches and roots. Seventh: Creating self-defense compounds.

Self-defense comes in last. Drought-stressed, energy-depleted Monterey pines typically die from a series of insect pests they no longer have the energy to resist. They even emit pheromones that signal stress. In effect the weak trees announce: “Dinner is served.”

What alternatives do we have for a fast-growing evergreen to function like a Monterey pine? How about coastal redwood? They too took a beating in that September heat wave, especially where the west side of the canopy is adjacent to expanses of asphalt. Limited root zones and drought worsen the problem. On top of that, coastal redwoods are too big for most urban landscapes, and they need lots of moisture.

We need to revise our thinking, our criteria for tree selection, and site preparation for urban and suburban tree planting. Instead of planting “fast-growing” trees that are readily available in the trade, let’s prepare planting sites that are hospitable to shade trees for the long-term and create a demand for species that have the potential to withstand the oncoming climate changes.

One example, mentioned in a previous column “(Far Out Arboriculture,” June 19, 2021) is “Oaks for California’s Future” presented by David Muffly of Oaktopia, at the International Society of Arboriculture Annual Conference, last year. His work is focused on evaluating oak species that can withstand a hotter climate. The species he featured is the netleaf oak (Quercus rugosa), a partially evergreen white oak native to Mexico. Specimens he planted and has been monitoring along a sound wall in Palo Alto shrugged off a 115 degree heat wave while California natives showed heat scorching effects.

A few other species we could look to for a hotter future, depending on available space on a given site, include fruitless olive, true cedars (Deodar, and Atlas), desert willow varieties, Chitalpa and Palo Verde selections. But let’s not neglect our local native oaks. Their inherent genetic variability holds promise for the future.

Bill Pramuk is a registered consulting arborist. Email questions to info@billpramuk.com or call him at 707-363-0114.