 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Trees and People

Bill Pramuk, Trees and People in Napa Valley: A tree's body language

  • 0
Tree

A Bradford pear tree shows overextended at the right. 

 Bill Pramuk photo

“The Body Language of Trees, A handbook for failure analysis” (Claus Matteck and Helge Breloer, 1994) opened my eyes to a world of information visible in trees if you know what to look for and take the time to see. Put simply, its theme is the observable characteristics of a tree can tell us a lot about its structural condition, both external and internal.

A recent example or troubling body language involves the Bradford pear, a variety of Callery pear (Pyrus calleryana) that took the country by storm after it was introduced in the mid-1960s. Because of its vigorous nature, profusion of white flowers in spring, cold-hardiness and pleasing upright oval crown in youth it was planted in great numbers across the U.S.

Then, as they matured, they began to fall apart. They also proved to reseed freely and became invasive. The variety is now prohibited from planting in some parts of the eastern U.S.

People are also reading…

The structural problem was, apparently, unforeseen in nursery production. The body language clue to lurking trouble is in the angle of the branch attachments. Arborists describe it with language like: Tight “V” angle of attachment with included bark and a high branch aspect ratio.

The tree has a natural tendency to grow branches with an upright angle forming narrow forks, causing the bark of the two adjacent stems to be pinched in the fork, i.e. “included.” It prevents the two adjacent stems from connecting strongly and the union weakens over time.

The branch aspect ratio is the size of the branch in proportion to the size of the trunk. A high branch aspect ratio, like 1:1, or 100%, where the branch diameter is the same as the trunk, makes it impossible for the trunk to get a strong grip on the base of the branch. Stronger branch unions are possible when the ratio is 1:2 (.5 or 50%) – the branch diameter is half of the trunk diameter.

None of this matters much when the trees are young, like 5-gallon, 15 gallon or even 24-inch box nursery trees. But as the trees attain shade tree size, after about 15 years in the landscape, look out! The weight of long branches and leaves accumulates, and warning signs appear in the body language of the tree.

The weight causes the branches to arch outward, and gaps of open sky appear between the heavy branches and the adjacent branches. If left unattended, the branches tend to tear off at the base, especially if the branch has a high branch aspect ratio.

For established plantings a pruning program can salvage trees if they are not already too disfigured by limb failures: Prune to reduce weight in the outer canopy by removing long, arching branches up to about 2-inch diameter back to strong lateral branches at least 1-inch in diameter. The result is a more compact, upright, oval shape.

In terms of planning, as many growers and designers have done, stop planting Bradford pears. Or as some eastern U.S. municipalities have done, stop planting any Callery pears at all. Here in Napa, consider other Callery pear varieties less susceptible to structural problems such as New Bradford (Pyrus calleryana Holmford) and Chanticleer.

Reviewing my own compiled list of well-known trees in the Napa area, as well as several reference books and websites’ suggestions for substitutes for Callery pears, I came up with nothing that matches them for vigor, adaptability, show of flowers and fall color.

Bill Pramuk's Trees & People — Advice from a Napa Valley arborist

Bill Pramuk is a registered consulting arborist. His column Trees & People runs in the Napa Valley Register Home & Garden section on Saturdays. Catch up on his latest columns here.

Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Crape myrtles: Too much of a good thing?
Bill Pramuk

Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Crape myrtles: Too much of a good thing?

  • BILL PRAMUK
  • Updated
  • 0

Is there a street in Napa that does not have a crape myrtle in bloom? Arborist Bill Pramuk wonders: Is it too much of a good thing?

Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Finding the right tree words
Bill Pramuk

Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Finding the right tree words

  • BILL PRAMUK
  • Updated
  • 0

A reader's question gets the Napa Valley arborist thinking about the terms he uses in tree care.

Bill Pramuk, Trees and People, Tree Talk Part 2: Finding the right tree words
Bill Pramuk

Bill Pramuk, Trees and People, Tree Talk Part 2: Finding the right tree words

  • BILL PRAMUK
  • Updated
  • 0

Napa Valley arborist Bill Pramuk demystifies some of the language of tree people. 

Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Million Trees Napa project kicks off
Home and Garden
top story

Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Million Trees Napa project kicks off

  • Bill Pramuk
  • Updated
  • 0

Million Trees Napa is a new nonprofit program working to improve the health and resilience of Napa County’s diverse forests through planting and stewardship.

Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Ivy and trees - not a good combination
Bill Pramuk

Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Ivy and trees - not a good combination

  • BILL PRAMUK
  • Updated
  • 0

Ivy is a common sight around Napa Valley, but the invasive plants can cause special problems for trees. 

Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Napa Resource Conservation District steps up on climate crisis
Bill Pramuk

Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Napa Resource Conservation District steps up on climate crisis

  • BILL PRAMUK
  • Updated
  • 0

Bill Pramuk reports on the Napa Resource Conservation District's actions to combat climate change. 

Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Teaching about trees: A learning experience
Bill Pramuk

Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Teaching about trees: A learning experience

  • BILL PRAMUK
  • Updated
  • 0

Napa Valley arborist Bill Pramuk describes a class he taught to children about trees. 

Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Birds take shelter in shrubs and trees
Bill Pramuk

Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Birds take shelter in shrubs and trees

  • BILL PRAMUK
  • Updated
  • 0

Bill Pramuk's garden proves to be an ideal spot for bird-watching. 

Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Drought-stressed trees get sun injury
Bill Pramuk

Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Drought-stressed trees get sun injury

  • BILL PRAMUK
  • Updated
  • 0

Flowering cherry trees do well in Napa Valley -- unless they develop drought stress. 

Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: A lesser known “common” oak borer
Bill Pramuk

Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: A lesser known “common” oak borer

  • BILL PRAMUK
  • Updated
  • 0

Napa Valley aborists Bill Pramuk meets the lead cable borer, a tree pest that can harm oak trees. 

Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Insect pests in sync with trees
Bill Pramuk

Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Insect pests in sync with trees

  • BILL PRAMUK
  • Updated
  • 0

When spring flowers and leaves burst forth on trees, so do many of their insect pests.

Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: A tree device, lost and found
Bill Pramuk

Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: A tree device, lost and found

  • BILL PRAMUK
  • Updated
  • 0

When Bill Pramuk sent his resistance drill to be repaired, it proved to be more of an adventure than he had anticipated, but one with a happy ending. 

According to a new study, over a thousand species of palm trees are at risk of extinction.
+1 
Bill Pramuk mug

Bill Pramuk

 Submitted photo

Bill Pramuk is an ASCA registered consulting arborist, and an ISA certified arborist. Visit gistered consulting arborist, and an ISA certified arborist. Visit his website, www.billpramuk.com, email questions to info@billpramuk.com, or call him at 707-363-0114. his website, www.billpramuk.com, email questions to info@billpramuk.com, or call him at 707-363-0114.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The value of a stress free day on your mental health

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News