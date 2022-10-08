Bill Pramuk, Trees and People in Napa Valley: A tree's body language

“The Body Language of Trees, A handbook for failure analysis” (Claus Matteck and Helge Breloer, 1994) opened my eyes to a world of information visible in trees if you know what to look for and take the time to see. Put simply, its theme is the observable characteristics of a tree can tell us a lot about its structural condition, both external and internal.

A recent example or troubling body language involves the Bradford pear, a variety of Callery pear (Pyrus calleryana) that took the country by storm after it was introduced in the mid-1960s. Because of its vigorous nature, profusion of white flowers in spring, cold-hardiness and pleasing upright oval crown in youth it was planted in great numbers across the U.S.

Then, as they matured, they began to fall apart. They also proved to reseed freely and became invasive. The variety is now prohibited from planting in some parts of the eastern U.S.

The structural problem was, apparently, unforeseen in nursery production. The body language clue to lurking trouble is in the angle of the branch attachments. Arborists describe it with language like: Tight “V” angle of attachment with included bark and a high branch aspect ratio.

The tree has a natural tendency to grow branches with an upright angle forming narrow forks, causing the bark of the two adjacent stems to be pinched in the fork, i.e. “included.” It prevents the two adjacent stems from connecting strongly and the union weakens over time.

The branch aspect ratio is the size of the branch in proportion to the size of the trunk. A high branch aspect ratio, like 1:1, or 100%, where the branch diameter is the same as the trunk, makes it impossible for the trunk to get a strong grip on the base of the branch. Stronger branch unions are possible when the ratio is 1:2 (.5 or 50%) – the branch diameter is half of the trunk diameter.

None of this matters much when the trees are young, like 5-gallon, 15 gallon or even 24-inch box nursery trees. But as the trees attain shade tree size, after about 15 years in the landscape, look out! The weight of long branches and leaves accumulates, and warning signs appear in the body language of the tree.

The weight causes the branches to arch outward, and gaps of open sky appear between the heavy branches and the adjacent branches. If left unattended, the branches tend to tear off at the base, especially if the branch has a high branch aspect ratio.

For established plantings a pruning program can salvage trees if they are not already too disfigured by limb failures: Prune to reduce weight in the outer canopy by removing long, arching branches up to about 2-inch diameter back to strong lateral branches at least 1-inch in diameter. The result is a more compact, upright, oval shape.

In terms of planning, as many growers and designers have done, stop planting Bradford pears. Or as some eastern U.S. municipalities have done, stop planting any Callery pears at all. Here in Napa, consider other Callery pear varieties less susceptible to structural problems such as New Bradford (Pyrus calleryana Holmford) and Chanticleer.

Reviewing my own compiled list of well-known trees in the Napa area, as well as several reference books and websites’ suggestions for substitutes for Callery pears, I came up with nothing that matches them for vigor, adaptability, show of flowers and fall color.