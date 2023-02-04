In my previous column, I mentioned the upcoming annual tree failure analysis conference where about 200 arborists gather to learn about tree structural failures. I have attended almost every year since 1996. The database is now up to 6,464 reports. Species profiles are emerging from the data -- failure patterns that can help arborists understand and improve our tree risk assessments.

This year we were back together in person at Dominican University in San Rafael. The traditional layout of the day includes case study presentations by arborist who have been called in after trees fall or fall apart, informative presentations by experts and educators, and a training session for arborists who wish to participate by sending in reports on tree failures they have witnessed.

Here is a brief overview of the program:

1. A large Italian stone pine that fell at Claremont College in Pomona on July 5, 2021.

There was no storm and no strong wind or saturated soil. Presenter Dr. Fred Roth determined the tree failed because of circling roots dating back to nursery production. It confirmed my observations on this species. I have seen many Italian stone pines that have fallen over. And more often than not, they lean. Why? Many start life as tiny, decorated Christmas trees, with the juvenile short bluish needles in a tiny container. The roots of the pot bound little trees keep growing in a circle instead of spreading out for good anchorage. Eventually, the anchorage fails.

2. A 40-inch trunk diameter Oregon white oak that fell in Portland.

Jessica Henderson of PG&E examined it and found it was an edge tree in a grove that had been removed for a new development. It was asymmetrical because of crowding by its (former) partner trees. With root zone changes, the soil became saturated, the tree toppled and the whole root mass rotated in the soil.

3. Dr. Jim Clark reported on the phenomenon of Sudden Branch Drop, also known as high temperature limb drop or summer branch drop. It is a strange form of structural failure, where big limbs suddenly and explosively come crashing down on warm and still days. And there is no structural defect or decay.

The science of it is still not definitive, but there is a pattern to the warning signs. Typically, the limbs are horizontal and extend beyond the main canopy. Species Dr. Clark reviewed in the database included blue gum eucalyptus, liquidambar and valley oak. The dynamics of this kind of failure apparently involve how branches move up and down as they lose and regain water. Once a suspected vulnerable limb is identified, judicious pruning can help to prevent failure.

4. Tara Kelley from University of California Cooperative Extension, Half Moon Bay gave an overview on wood decay fungi—brown rots, white rots, heart rots and sap rots and the fungal species that cause them. UCCE is in the process of publishing an online booklet for homeowners to help them identify decay problems and initiate the process of risk management. It is to be published soon.

5. Trees often die, decline, or structurally fail because of construction changes. Arborist John Leffingwell presented on his experience over many years on how and why this happens and what arborists can do to prevent it.

6. Arborist Jan Scow presented a case study on a very large, old coast live oak that dropped a large limb in Ojai. His research showed that the tree had survived major fires in 1912 and 1917, which probably contributed to its structural defects.

7. Nelda Matheny filled us in on the upcoming "Tree Risk Assessment Best Management Practices," Third Edition. The International Society of Arboriculture continues to refine the BMP to be consistent with risk management in other professions.

8. Dr. Drew Zwart presented on interpreting results from sonic tomography, devices that generate a two-dimensional cross section image of how sound moves inside a tree. The speed of sound varies depending on the density of wood and the presence of cracks and cavities. His case study pointed out how these high-tech devices generate results that can be misleading or difficult to interpret. They are just one tool in the arborists toolbox.

9. Aside from the technical aspect of tree risk assessment is the human dimension, namely outrage, fear, anger and denial. Dr. Igor Lacan UCCE San Francisco, presented on the principles set forth by Dr. Peter Sandman, intended to help us improve our risk communication. We work with people as much as we work with trees.