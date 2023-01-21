Bill Pramuk, Trees and People in Napa Valley: Tree risk assessment

By the time this is published, many trees will have fallen because of the persistent rainfall, saturated soil, and high winds.

Coincidentally, as of this writing, I am planning to attend the annual Western Tree Failure Database Program, a gathering of arborists who study and compile data on trees that fall over or fall apart. Many of the participants have completed the Tree Risk Assessment Qualification (TRAQ). Developed by the International Society of Arboriculture, it provides a systematic method for evaluating tree risks, systematic but fraught with uncertainty.

We are in a dicey period now. Soil, naturally weak in tension, loses its anchoring strength when wet. And roots can lose their grip on soft and slippery soil. Those conditions often result in a “whole tree failure,” when a shallow root plate tips up or the root mass rotates in the ground.

The former is like a trap door lifting on a hinge, while the latter is like a hip joint, where a ball rotates in a socket. In either case, the whole tree falls over when the load of weight and wind exceeds the holding strength of the roots and soil.

In addition to weather and soil conditions, other factors may contribute to tree failures. Common contributors are root decay and root zones limited by built infrastructure.

Considering root decay, the rainy season is a good time to scout for signs of it, namely, the fruiting bodies of root-rot fungi. A common one here in Napa, and practically anywhere oaks grow, is Armillaria. There are about 20 distinct species of this fungus, commonly lumped together under the terms "oak root fungus," "shoestring root rot" or "honey mushrooms."

The mushroom clusters tend to pop up at or near the base of infected trees once the soil is wet with rain. Their presence can be a visual clue, a red flag indicator of advanced decay in the woody roots and the wood in the lower trunk.

Considering the built environment, sidewalks, curbs, streets, and other hard surfaces near trees often prevent woody roots from developing wide enough for anchorage. And compacted subsoil may prevent deep rooting. Think of the tree failure images in hurricane news where trees blow over. The root zone tends to be narrow, and the root systems shallow, flat plates. A visual clue here is a large tree trunk confined in a narrow curb strip.

What is “too narrow?" No mathematical proportion is absolutely reliable, but for good anchorage, the root plate needs to be wide in relation to trunk diameter.

One good summary I have read on the subject stated buttress roots lose their value for anchorage if they are severed within a radius from the trunk equal to three times the trunk diameter. E.g. a two-foot diameter tree trunk needs intact buttress roots extending to a radius of at least six feet from the trunk.

Most city street trees somehow manage in curb strips about five feet wide, or less. It is amazing that more of them do not fall over.

Aside from built infrastructure limitations, natural obstacles may limit root growth. I have seen trees that fell over because the trunk grew against a boulder or another tree, preventing growth of anchoring roots on one side.

Judging tree risk requires assessing, 1. the likelihood of a tree failure, 2. the likelihood of impact on a target, and 3. the potential consequences of impact.

In an online class on tree risk management, a presenter polled the TRAQ participants, asking us “what is the most difficult of those parameters to judge." The participants strongly favored “Likelihood of failure." We are forced to make predictions based on experience, often with limited hard data to inform our opinions.

For homeowners, if a gut feeling says something is wrong with a tree, don’t ignore it!

