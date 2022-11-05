Bill Pramuk, Trees and People in Napa Valley: Urban planning for better shade trees

There is a book I’ve had on my shelf for a few years and recently realized it should be required reading and a reference for urban planners and public works engineers. Coincidentally, the author’s name is Urban. James Urban. The title is “Up By Roots: Healthy Soils and Trees in the Built Environment” (International Society of Arboriculture, 2008).

The title is taken from a Robert Frost poem, "Spring Pools," speaking of snow melt and forest pools the trees take "up by roots."

Urban is a landscape architect specializing in the practical science of urban design for tree planting, with emphasis on two principles:

— What is below ground; the parts that are out of sight and too often out-of-mind.

— Functional trees, “large enough to shade houses, pavement, cars and people."

It has been shown that the environmental benefits of shade trees increase dramatically with size. One large tree can provide more shade, urban heat island mitigation, pollution interception and carbon sequestration than can many small trees. Shade even prolongs the life of asphalt.

It makes good sense to plan for larger shade trees and "Up By Roots" shows how to do it.

For example, Chapter 4, Principle 4: Improve Soil and Drainage, shows how much soil volume is needed in proportion to the expected tree size. e.g., a 16-inch trunk diameter tree, with a crown spread of about 30 feet requires 1,000 cubic feet of soil.

That would be a well-drained bed of good quality soil measuring the equivalent 20 feet by 20 feet and 3 feet deep.

In comparison, what do our local street trees get? Typically, they get a poorly drained curb strip of compacted soil about 4 or 5 feet wide, 20 feet long and maybe one-foot-deep friable soil. That’s about 100 cubic feet, one-tenth of what a medium size tree needs.

And where do the confined roots go? They grow into break-out zones along the surface under the sidewalk and street and, if they are lucky, into an adjacent lawn.

Urban recognizes conflicts with infrastructure are inherent in the built environment. Trees typically must share space with underground pipes and cables, so if a tree is to succeed and not damage infrastructure and utilities it should have space designed and dedicated to root growth.

He shows and discusses a wide array of ways to do that: designed root pathways under pavement, soil vaults, suspended surfaces over root zones, and structural cells filled with good soil and strong enough to support pavement and city traffic.

"Up By Roots" consists of two main parts:

1. The Science of Trees and Soil: Designing spaces for trees, physical, biological and chemical properties of soil, tree biology, urban soils and soil assessment.

2. Applying the Science of Trees and Soils.

Soil-based strategies: Plant the easy places first; make large planting spaces; preserve and reuse existing soil resources; improve soil and drainage.

Tree-based strategies: Respect the base of the tree; make space for roots; select the right tree.

Management-based strategies: Establish reasonable tree and soil budgets, create detailed tree and soil construction documents, design for maintenance.

"Up By Roots" is an excellent investment for anyone professionally involved with urban design, tree planning or planting, and municipal tree management.

‘Up By Roots: Healthy Soils and Trees in the Built Environment’, James Urban, International Society of Arboriculture, 2008. $97.95 at the ISA website store.