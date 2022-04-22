Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Insect pests in sync with trees

When spring flowers and leaves burst forth on trees, so do many of their insect pests. In one instance, I had been keeping an eye on some prune trees in a garden over the past few months, noting a few kuno scale adults on the dormant stems. Then, in the space of a few weeks, after the flowers and leaves emerged and the trees set fruit, some of the stems were suddenly covered with adult scales and dripping with clear, sticky honeydew.

Kuno scale is one example in a world of sucking insects that feed on energy-rich fluids in plants, which they extract with hollow, piercing mouthparts. Scale species are so varied in size, shape, and color as to be, in some cases, unrecognizable as insects.

This species, Eulecanium kunoense, is in a subdivision known as soft scales, even though their outer bodies are shiny and brittle. I have seen them many times on peach, nectarine, cherry, plum and this time on Italian prune. The literature states it also infests Cotoneaster, Pyracantha and walnuts.

Kuno scale literally drains energy from plants in the form of sugary sap. The excess they excrete drips onto leaves where sooty mold grows on the “honeydew.” The blackish mold is harmless but often mistaken as a plant disease.

Their life cycle in relation to the host plant is an example of a common theme in the world of plants and animals: synchronized phenology; coinciding seasonal changes.

Immobile and inconspicuous female kuno scales harbor eggs and overwinter on stems. They start feeding as the sap begins to flow in early spring and quickly swell to 3/16-inch. When the leaves emerge and expand, hatched, immature scale crawlers also emerge and migrate to the veins on the undersides of the leaves, where they feed through summer. By fall, males and females migrate back to woody stems.

In late winter the males transform into a winged state, seek out and mate with the females.

The effects of a kuno scale outbreak can be alarming, messy, and can render the plant in a weakened state resembling drought stress. And you are likely to find trails of ants feeding on the honeydew.

Control can be approached in several ways without the use of synthetic insecticides.

• Dormant oil solution spray in late winter, which is a good habit for fruit tree care anyway.

• If it’s just one or two small trees, most of the mature females can be swept off with a gloved hand or a toothbrush.

• The crawlers are susceptible to control with insecticidal soap spray to the undersides of the leaves in June and through summer.

Avoiding the use of synthetic insecticides reduces the risk of killing beneficial insects that can help with control. On those prunes, soon after most of the adult scales were brushed off, soldier beetles appeared, foraging for scale crawlers.

Bill Pramuk is an ASCA registered consulting arborist and an ISA certified arborist. Visit his website, www.billpramuk.com. Email questions to info@billpramuk.com, or call him at 707-363-0114.