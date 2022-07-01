Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Ivy and trees - not a good combination

Acres of ivy are a common sight in and around Napa on older residential properties and wooded creek banks. On the one hand, ivies — English and Algerian — are easy-to-grow broadleaf evergreen ground covers. Once they are established in partly shaded areas, they are fairly drought-tolerant, low-maintenance, and they have a pleasant, glossy green look.

On the other hand, they run wild, displacing beneficial native plants and covering trees. Ivy aerial roots serve only as hold-fasts without actually rooting into the living tissue inside the tree. The foremost problem, from an arborist’s point of view, is that it covers things that need to be seen when we evaluate tree health and structural condition.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Tree assessment needs to be methodical. It’s like when you go to the doctor. They always take your temperature, weight and blood pressure — important factors that are simple to assess.

With trees, we start with a visual examination from ground level, nothing invasive or technical. The root collar, the base of the tree where the trunk flares outward into the buttress roots, is a critical juncture. In my experience, many, many tree-health questions have been answered by a quick examination of the root collar. But how can you examine it when it is tightly covered with ivy?

Then there is the matter of tree risk assessment. The initial exam is called a Level 2 Basic Assessment. Big trouble can often be spotted with a simple close look: Cavities, fungal fruiting bodies, grade changes, and soil or root problems. Again, these need to be visible to be assessed.

In some instances, ivy gets way out of hand, climbing high into the canopy. When that happens, it can shade and suppress leaves, leading to a loss of lower, inner foliage, which trees need for good health and structure.

Concerning fire safety, ivies seem to be somewhere in the middle ground. A quick check turned up one city (Oakland) listing Algerian ivy as a pyrophyte, or fire hazard plant.

With respect to oak woodland ecology, ivies occupy space that could be better used by native plants that interact beneficially with trees and wildlife. Think pollen, nectar, seeds, berries and the network of beneficial fungi in the soil.

Along with many other plants, English and Algerian ivies (Hedera helix and H. canariensis) are on the California Invasive Plant Council list of invasive plants. It ranges from grasses to woody stemmed plants and ground covers, up to large trees. Some of the ground covers on that list are still sold in retail nurseries: Cape weed, certain ice plants, periwinkle (Vinca major) and these two ivies.

For details, see www.cal-ipc.org/plants/profiles/.

Getting ivy off trees can be a daunting chore. If it is just getting started up a tree, peel it off and clear it back at least 2 feet from the trunk. And keep it on the list of annual chores! Where it has gotten way out of hand, get estimates from tree services to remove it. As a halfway measure, just cut the ivy stems near ground level. The leaves and stems will die and remain unsightly, but it’s better that letting the stuff run wild.

Bill Pramuk is an ASCA registered consulting arborist and an ISA certified arborist. Visit his website, www.billpramuk.com. Email questions to info@billpramuk.com, or call him at 707-363-0114.