If you are looking for beautiful, fast-growing, long-lived and pest-free evergreen conifers for your garden here in Napa, what could be better than coast redwoods?
That is loaded question.
Yes, they have all of those qualities but a disproportionate number of tree-problem calls I receive are about coast redwoods. The calls are rarely about pests or diseases. Most often they are about invasive roots. Coming in at a distant second place is structural failure. And here I’m talking about branch and forked-top failures, not whole trees falling over.
The heart of the invasive root problem is placement. Sequoia sempervirens is among the most massive tree species. Massive trees have massive root systems, yet people often choose to plant them in limited spaces near homes, garages, retaining walls, patios and walkways.
In the past few months, I have seen multiple instances where coast redwood roots have cracked and lifted concrete slab garage floors. In one example, the tree was about 20 feet from the garage. In another, it was only about 12 feet away.
The problem is compounded by soil compaction. Home sites need to be tightly compacted to prevent foundation settling. The roots of new landscape trees then encounter soils of bulk density too great for them to explore. They follow the path of least resistance near the surface and in breakout zones between the surface and directly below concrete slabs.
Further, coast redwoods have the inherent property of growing an ever-increasing mound of buttress roots as the base of the trunk expands.
A redwood tree that looks great for the first 30 to 40 years may become a white elephant. It is a serious problem to try to keep it, and a serious problem to remove it.
In some cases, the owner may be fond of the tree, its presence, beauty, environmental benefits, or they may be attached to it for sentimental reasons. In one case, an owner told me he planted his two redwoods as reminders of his two sons.
Then there is the neighbor issue. What happens when your next-door neighbor’s redwood tree is lifting your garage floor? If good-faith neighborliness fails, it’s a matter for insurance companies and attorneys.
Short of removing a valued tree, root pruning can forestall problems but it must be done in a way that maintains good anchorage and tree health.
As a rule of thumb, I recommend planting coast redwoods 50 feet or more away from homes and other infrastructure. At that distance, invasive roots may still appear but are easier to deal with.
As the remarkable arborist and horticultural consultant Barrie Coate has said: “There are no bad trees, just bad planning.”
Now with respect to structural stability, in my experience, coast redwoods very rarely blow over in storms. One instance I recall was a ’Soquel’ variety coast redwood that blew down in a storm. Examining the failed base, I saw it had a severe girdling root defect that must have originated when the tree was in a small container in the nursery of origin.
A far more common mode of failure is in forked tops, where two or more tops divide high above ground. The point of attachment is weak and subject to splitting apart in gusty winds
That defect sometimes occurs when a crow or other large bird perches on the top. If they break the tip, redwoods often respond by growing two or more new tops. It may be difficult to correct, since it begins when the top is too thin for a tree worker to reach by climbing.
There are various ways to deal with this defect. Pruning is my preferred strategy. Once the location of the defect is large enough to be accessible by a climber, select a single strong top and prune the secondary top for thinning or reduction.
Then put it on the calendar for a checkup every few years.
Tree care is a long-term process.