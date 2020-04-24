Bill Pramuk: Trees and People: Long-distance tree care advice

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Here is an email exchange I had earlier this month. It is a good topic for this time of year:

Good afternoon Bill,

I am a gardener from Connecticut. I hope all is well with you and your family is healthy. Yesterday (April 6) a dear friend of mine and I were cleaning up some of his beds and I started to prune his snowbell tree. I was shocked to see how much sap was leaking. Shocked to the point of stopping the pruning job and trying to stop the “bleeding”. I used Tree Wound dressing and spray paint to no avail. I tried using burlap and duct tape on top as a Band-Aid, yet still the wounds flowed.

Do you have any advice on how to prune this tree without having it “bleed out”? I know it’s a little late, but I’ve never seen such a dramatic flow of sap and I am very worried. I read your article on Japanese Maples and thought you may be able to point me in the right direction.

Best,

Matt B.

Assuming he is in Connecticut, not just from there, I responded:

“Matt,

All’s well in my household. Thanks.