Bill Pramuk: Trees and People: Long-distance tree care advice

Here is an email exchange I had earlier this month. It is a good topic for this time of year:
Good afternoon Bill,
I am a gardener from Connecticut. I hope all is well with you and your family is healthy. Yesterday (April 6) a dear friend of mine and I were cleaning up some of his beds and I started to prune his snowbell tree. I was shocked to see how much sap was leaking. Shocked to the point of stopping the pruning job and trying to stop the “bleeding”. I used Tree Wound dressing and spray paint to no avail. I tried using burlap and duct tape on top as a Band-Aid, yet still the wounds flowed.
Do you have any advice on how to prune this tree without having it “bleed out”? I know it’s a little late, but I’ve never seen such a dramatic flow of sap and I am very worried. I read your article on Japanese Maples and thought you may be able to point me in the right direction.
Best,
Matt B.
Assuming he is in Connecticut, not just from there, I responded:
“Matt,
All’s well in my household. Thanks.
We have extremely few Styrax here in Napa and no mature ones as far as I know.
I can only apply the general principle: pruning wounds made in spring may show very heavy sap flow but it will stop within a few days with little risk of long-term harm to the tree.
There is no practical way to stop it artificially. “Arboriculture, Integrated Management of Landscape Trees, Shrubs and Vines” cites a paper that describes a method of tightly binding pruning wounds to stop the flow but does not recommend it.
To avoid it in the first place, prune when the tree is fully dormant in early winter or after new growth has matured in summer.
Minimize the size of pruning cuts to less than 3” diameter.
Stay safe and well.”
That’s the short of it. To flesh it out a bit, I will refer back to my column on “Bleeding” Japanese Maples” (January 21, 2017). But first, a quick look at snowbell trees.
Dirr’s “Encyclopedia of Trees and Shrubs” states the number of snowbell (Styrax) species is about 100. In general, they are trees and shrubs that need moisture.
The species occasionally planted as a street tree in Napa is Styrax japonicus, the Japanese snowbell. It is one of the few tree species approved by the City of Napa for planting in the narrowest curb strips.
Dirr says “A 25-foot-high tree sited next to a wall at Longwood Gardens, Pennsylvania, provided my first introduction to the consistently superb flower display. A delicate beauty, Japanese snowbell is best viewed from below so that one can most appreciate the medium dark green leaves perched like butterflies above the white, bell-shaped flowers.”
As a relatively small and slow-growing tree, it seems to be a good choice, with low potential for breaking sidewalks. But it’s natural adaptation to moist conditions means it needs consistent irrigation through dry periods, something commonly unavailable for city sidewalk trees here in Napa.
If you are interested in that tree, try it in well-irrigated and well-drained garden soil, rich in organic matter.
Now, regarding the “bleeding” wounds, let’s avoid that unfortunate term. Trees do not have blood. In that January 2107 instance, a local landscape maintenance gardener was worried about heavy flowing of sap from pruning wounds in a Japanese maple. (Sap flow is a better term.)
I looked at several references and found some inconsistency in advice. J.D. Vertrees, in ‘Japanese Maples’ recommends dormant pruning from November to early January. Alex Shigo, a great leader in tree anatomy and biology, recommended pruning maples during the end of the dormant period and averred that the sap flow from pruning wounds causes little injury to the tree.
Arboriculture, (cited above) mentions “if it (pruning wound sap flow) is heavy and persistent, it can cause bark injury below the pruning cut and retard callusing in the lower portion of the wound.”
At this time – spring in full swing—it’s best to keep the pruning light or save it for the next-best time, after spring tree growth has matured in summer.
Bill Pramuk is a registered consulting arborist. Visit his website billpramuk.com, email questions to info@billpramuk.com or call him at 707-363-0114.
