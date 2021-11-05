Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Meet the Chicken of the Woods

Mushrooms and mushroom-like structures can be easy to miss warning signs of decay in trees. In my column of Sept. 25, we looked at the velvet top fungus, which announces severe decay, usually in older Douglas fir trees around Napa.

Now let’s look at Chicken of the Woods. Last week, while I was driving along Rutherford Cross Road, I spotted some beautiful examples on a dead valley oak, bright yellow to orange structures growing out of the wood.

There is a hen of the woods mushroom, a favorite of edible mushroom foragers in New England, but this one is, as it were, a whole different animal. Common here, around Napa Valley, mostly on native oaks and eucalyptus, chicken of the woods (Laetiporus gilbertsonii) also known as sulfur fungus, typically emerges in summer to fall. I have never had the nerve to try it, but, when growing from oaks, it is said to taste a bit like chicken. I’ve heard that it’s no good when growing from Eucs.

Edibility aside, emergence of Laetoiporus on a living tree is of concern with respect to tree risk management. When a very large blue gum Eucalypt fell over on the Highway 29 median a few years ago. (Sic; Eucalypt is the correct way to refer to one. The Genus is Eucalyptus. A tree of that Genus is a Eucalypt. But I digress).

I could not resist taking a close look at the remains. Acting as if it was any of my business (it was not) I donned my safety vest and hard hat and walked over to the highway median. The Cal Trans tree crew cleaning up fallen branches on the other side of the highway might have thought I was a suit from Sacramento inspecting the site. They just let me be. With a close look at the remnants of brown, blocky wood I confirmed the underlying culprit was cubical brown rot, typical of Laetiporus.

The specimen I found growing on the remnants of the giant valley oak on Rutherford Cross Road showed similar signs: blocky brown wood remnants in a hollow trunk.

‘A Field Guide to Insects and Diseases of California Oaks’ (Swiecki & Barnhardt, USDA 2006) states “L. gilbertsonii is the most important brown rot fungus on oaks in California and is a major cause of tree failure and failure-associated tree mortality.”

And "Oaks in the Urban Landscape: Selection, Care and Preservation" (Costello, Hagen Jones, UCANR Publicaton 3518, 2011), states, “This is one of the few pathogens that cause brown rot in oaks.”

Brown rot in trees is like “dry rot” in the wooden frame of a house. Though the decayed wood is dry and crumbly, the fungus needs moisture to develop. Brown rot fungi digest cellulose, the stringy material that gives wood tensile strength, leaving behind the lignin, the material in cell walls that give wood its compressive strength.

Surprisingly, to me anyway, wood is far stronger in tension than in compression. And it is weakest in torsion. Test it yourself. Take an ordinary wooden match and try to break it by pulling it apart. Now compare its strength by twisting or bending it. See?

When a brown rot fungus digests away the cellulose, the tree is dramatically weakened.

A few years after I had to remove the dying white birch trees from our front lawn, massive clusters of mushrooms began to appear with the onset of autumn rainfall. Now, many years later, they have not returned. The fungus has digested the dead roots and no longer obtains enough food to support the formation of mushrooms.

Fungi need “carbs” to live. But not being animals that can eat food, nor plants that produce their own carbs by photosynthesis, fungi are great at absorbing water, extracting minerals from soil, and digesting carbohydrates generated by plants and trees.

In trees, most fungi are innocuous or beneficial, but a few are of serious concern. Some produce ephemeral, soft mushroom-like structures while others grow perennial, or “woody” fruiting bodies, also known as sporophores, basidiocarps and “conks.” Some are edible, some poisonous, and some hard as wood.

When we see the fruiting bodies on trunks, limbs or root collars, we need to be aware that the fungus has absorbed enough food from the host to “mature” and reproduce. That might mean the wood is weakened and the tree is ready to fall over.

Bill Pramuk is a registered consulting arborist. Visit his website www.billpramuk.com, email questions to info@billpramik.com or call him at 707-363-0114