Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Napa Resource Conservation District steps up on climate crisis

Our natural resources — forests, water, and soil — are taking the heat of human-caused climate change. I am pleased to report the Napa County Resource Conservation District and citizens of Napa County are taking positive action. There are two new landmarks I am sharing here: The Napa RCD’s new resolution to take action on the climate change crisis, and the new “Million Trees Napa” effort created by three local citizens and supported by the RCD.

The national RCD program had its roots in the Dust Bowl crisis on the 1930s when the federal government established the Soil Conservation Service to help the country recover. The Napa RCD was established in 1945 as a special district of the state of California.

In 1971, the soil conservation districts' powers were expanded to include related resources including fish and wildlife habitat. Their names were changed to resource conservation districts. RCDs are non-regulatory districts, agencies providing education and assistance to landowners, farmers and schools, right down to hands-in-the-soil projects like Acorns to Oaks — planting acorns and tending the seedlings and providing — and planting milkweed plants to help the endangered monarch butterfly.

It has been a great learning experience for me, as an associate director in 2013 and a director since 2017.

Here in Napa County, we are fortunate to have a vital RCD staff and board and a good number of landowners, farmers and concerned citizens, stepping up and taking action with respect to the global climate crisis as well as the local catastrophic loss of forest and woodland resources resulting from wildfires.

Resolution 2022-03, approved by the Napa RCD board, acknowledges the International Panel on Climate Change’s report on an impending threshold: An increase in global mean temperature of 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2030 is a tipping point we will not be able to reverse. There will be catastrophic changes — degradation of ecosystems, extreme heat waves, reduced food security, increased disease outbreaks and reduced access to fresh water.

Napa RCD is stepping up on a local level to help avoid crossing that threshold. The action plan includes:

1. Regional climate planning, tracking, and reporting of individual and cumulative outcomes of public and private entities toward a 2030 net-zero climate pollutant goal.

2. Science-based program coordination and advisory functions on forest health, watershed sustainability, regenerative agriculture, and community education and engagement.

3. Supporting and providing outreach with educational and community organizations, with emphasis on historically marginalized groups.

4. Securing financial support for climate-related programs.

5. Reducing climate pollutants within the RCD internal operations.

The resolution states: “Achieving the 2030 climate change goals is crucial to maintaining the basic health and wellness of humans and all other life forms that dwell on this planet. Changes of this magnitude require new ways of thinking and doing business.”

The district recognizes its technical role, pledges to provide assistance, and invites people and organizations to reach out to us for support in this urgent undertaking.

Next time, I want to tell you about the Million Trees project.