Bill Pramuk: Trees and People: Nature taking its course after fires

Two years and eight months have passed, and the effects of the Napa and Sonoma County wildfires of October 2017 are still developing. It has been quite a learning experience.

Early on, making many visits to examine burned trees, I saw that the extent of fire damage varies tremendously, depending on species, age, structural condition, position on the site, fuel, proximity to structures, and the vagaries of wind.

Some effects were obvious and immediate. One example: hollow trees with open cavities. With no intact sheath of moist living tissue for protection, the dry inner wood readily burns away. Many such trees were destroyed.

On some sites where trees were closely adjacent to homes and other buildings, it appeared that structure fires caused the trees to burn, quite the reverse of what I would have expected.

In some situations, natural litterfall mulch, which is essential for forest health, became fuel. One property owner told me the mulch in her garden smoldered for days after the fire had passed. Unfortunately, she vowed to never use mulch again, rather than planning on other ways to implement fire safety. More on that in a minute.