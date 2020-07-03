Bill Pramuk: Trees and People: Nature taking its course after fires

Two years and eight months have passed, and the effects of the Napa and Sonoma County wildfires of October 2017 are still developing. It has been quite a learning experience.
Early on, making many visits to examine burned trees, I saw that the extent of fire damage varies tremendously, depending on species, age, structural condition, position on the site, fuel, proximity to structures, and the vagaries of wind.
Some effects were obvious and immediate. One example: hollow trees with open cavities. With no intact sheath of moist living tissue for protection, the dry inner wood readily burns away. Many such trees were destroyed.
On some sites where trees were closely adjacent to homes and other buildings, it appeared that structure fires caused the trees to burn, quite the reverse of what I would have expected.
In some situations, natural litterfall mulch, which is essential for forest health, became fuel. One property owner told me the mulch in her garden smoldered for days after the fire had passed. Unfortunately, she vowed to never use mulch again, rather than planning on other ways to implement fire safety. More on that in a minute.
My most recent learning opportunity was in noticing black crust on the surface of fire-damaged tree trunks. At first glance, it looks like charcoal. But why would there be fresh looking charcoal on trees that burned well over two years ago? On closer inspection, the material has signs of structure and it is limited to sunken dead areas now surrounded by young, expanding wound wood.
Hitting the books, I soon found an answer. “Diseases of Trees and Shrubs” (Sinclair Lyon and Johnson) describes various species of Hypoxylon, fungi that typically grow on dead and dying portions of trees as saprophytes.
A related species, commonly appearing on oaks killed or dying of Sudden Oak Death disease, forms small hemispheres having the appearance of lumps of charcoal until they turn greenish and release their spores. That one goes by the name Annulohypoxylon thouarsianum.
The sequence of events is a progression: Intense heat kills one side of the trunk or the underside of a branch. Over time, the dead tissue is colonized by fungal spores drifting in the air. At the same time the fungus is developing and getting ready to produce spores, living tissue in the margins of the fire wound continue to grow, developing rolls of woundwood.
If all goes well for the tree, the infected wood decays away while the woundwood closes over the fire wound and the fungal infection. Decay caused by the fungus can end up being a cavity surrounded by new layers of living tissue and wood. In many instances, hollow trees remain living and standing strong for many years.
Now, about that mulch issue, natural litterfall mulch in woodlands, and commercial wood chip mulch in landscapes, are indeed flammable. Here, I refer to a UC Cooperative Extension article on the subject, https://ucanr.edu/sites/fire/Prepare/Landscaping/Mulch/
The intensity of the fire, and the potential for harm is dependent on type, location and quantity. 1.Type: They range from dense, fine textured compost to loose, airy pine needles. 2. Location: Mulch touching flammable structures, like wooden fences, and wooden siding can more easily ignite them. 3. Quantity: A thick layer provides more fuel.
Summarizing their recommendation to minimize fire risk while retaining the many benefits of mulch in root zones: Composted wood chip mulch is the most fire-resistant of the various kinds of flammable mulch. Use it as a layer only about 2 to 4 inches thick. Do not use flammable mulch within 5 feet of flammable structures and do not use it as a large continuous expanse within 30 feet of flammable structures.
Bill Pramuk is a registered consulting arborist. Visit his website billpramuk.com, email questions to info@billpramuk.com or call him at 707-363-0114.
Sprout new ideas
With our home & garden newsletter!