Many people here in the Napa area have been concerned this year, seeing an outbreak of foliar disease on native and non-native oaks.
I wrote about it in a column of May 26: “Secondary Effects of Fire Damage to Oaks”, addressing the outbreak of “witches’-broom,” a powdery mildew attacking coast live oaks, most noticeably on soft new shoots of fire-damaged oaks.
In the mean time we have seen a severe outbreak of foliar disease on blue oaks (Quercus douglasii): leaves throughout the canopy turning grayish-white. The effects seem to be most prominent in the burn areas and southern portions of the county where bay breezes cool the nights.
In June, I received phone calls and emails inquiring about the condition, including a report that a private laboratory, which does vineyard diagnostic work, had analyzed infected blue oak leaves from a tree in the Coombsville area and identified, through gene sequencing, a disease called “white rust”: Albugo laibachii.
That was new to me. I “hit the books” and the Internet and came up with nothing, no reports of white rust on oaks. Albugos are only known as diseases of certain vegetable crops — cabbage family, sweet potatoes and some others. And, unlike powdery mildews, Albugo is not a true fungus. It is an “oomycete” in the Kingdom of Protoctista — not animal, plant, nor fungus.
They are closely related to “water molds” like the Phytophthoras that cause Sudden Oak Death, and crown rot. Another close relative is downy mildew, a disease dreaded by local vineyard growers but not a problem in our local climate.
The oomycetes are very dependent on plentiful moisture coinciding with mild to warm temperatures. Reviewing weather records on www.wundergeround, I could see how mild temperatures and some light rain could have fostered such diseases this spring.
Intrigued about this finding of Albugo, I contacted the vineyard manager who had collected the sample and I got the opportunity to collect another sample from the same blue oak tree.
To see if I could get an independent confirmation, which would be a big deal, I contacted the UC Berkeley Forest Pathology Lab. They invited me to send samples.
I obtained some infected leaves, sent them to Berkeley, and for extra interest, sent a sample to the private lab I use fairly often.
The private lab soon responded. The leaves were infected with powdery mildew, no Albugo.
Then the Berkeley lab responded: No Albugo. The leaves were infected with a powdery mildew called Erysiphe (Pronounced “air-uh-sigh-fee”). The species was not given.
Gardeners will be familiar with Erysiphes commonly found as powdery mildew on leaves of squash, pumpkin, Dahlias and Zinnias.
This leaves us with questions: Is there a chance the lab that reported Albugo misidentified it? Was the tree infected with two different diseases and my samples were not infected with the white rust?
Matteo Garbelotto at the UC Berkeley Lab said, “This powdery mildew may be a new report, so hang on. This may be more interesting.”
For practical purposes, there is no reasonable treatment for expanses of oak woodlands affected by powdery mildew. Vigorous trees typically grow out of it.
Valuable specimen trees in a landscape might warrant fungicide treatments, but I have seen two cases of prized blue oaks specimens heavily infected in 2017 and showing few if any signs of infection in 2018 with no fungicide treatments.
Looking ahead, I feel we should keep a close eye on the trees and on the changing weather patterns that foster disease: light, late rains, warmer spring days, and summer thunderstorms—even light ones. Climate change could be bringing some big challenges to our oak woodlands and vineyards.