Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: New pest and disease complex killing upvalley oaks

This Xyleborus species is native to “Mediterranean” type climates, including parts of Europe to the Middle East and North Africa and it infests various trees including white oaks, maples, walnuts, beech, elm, chestnut, cherry and hornbeams. Locally, another tree species at risk is cork oak, of which we have some remarkable specimens here in the valley.

At present, Dr. Akif Eskalen, plant pathologist at UC. Davis, is studying the pathogenicity of the disease: How bad is it— an opportunist or an aggressive pest/disease complex?

CDFA is working on management guidelines. Dr. Tom Smith, speaking on the latter, said we do not have them yet. He said we do not know how this pest got here and we do not have a formal zone of infestation, but “we hope we are in the early phase of infestation.” He added, “Maybe we can do something; maybe we have a chance for control.”

At the moment, lacking formal guidelines and regulations, the consensus I took away from the meeting is:

— Moving wood moves pests. Keep it on site.

— Solarize small stacks of wood with clear plastic sheeting, snugged tightly to the ground for six months in cooler weather or six weeks if the tree is taken down in hot weather.