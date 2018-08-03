Japanese maple is one of the most beloved trees in Napa gardens. I don’t know exactly how so many people became fans of Acer palmatum and its many varieties, but I second that emotion. They are admirable for their natural grace, cool presence, and bright fall colors.
In addition, they are easy to grow, they live long, and are durable. In all the years I have been working with trees, I have never seen a Japanese maple split apart under its own weight.
But all trees have their problems. Here is one I have seen countless times over the years and twice in five days this July: Established, not over-mature Japanese maples showing wilting in sections of the canopy. Close inspection revealed blackening of bark surfaces that are normally green. And in the cross-section of cut, dead and dying branches, distinctive dark zones in sapwood that is normally nearly white.
According to the literature, definitive diagnosis requires lab analysis, but the classic symptoms and lack of any other likely cause lead to one conclusion: Verticillium, a fungal vascular wilt disease.
It is sad and frustrating to see a big, apparently healthy tree, maturing and serving a good purpose in the landscape with limbs suddenly wilting and dying. That is what typically happens with this disease.
Back in 2011, lingering cool and wet conditions favored the disease. I saw many examples of it and heard of more, outside of the Napa area. The fungus waits in the soil and when conditions are right, enters through openings in the absorbing roots. It moves upward in the sapwood, germinates and causes wilting and death of branches above the point of infection.
Many other plants and trees are susceptible, including ash, camphor, catalpa, cherry and other stone fruits, daphne, elaeagnus, elm, golden rain tree, grapes, lilac,magnolia, olive, Japanese pagoda, pepper tree, pistache, redbud, rose, smoke tree, tomato, and eastern tulip, to name a few.
Verticillium may survive in dead roots but it also survives in the form of microscopic resting structures called microsclerotia, which may be carried in water, or even blown on the wind. They typically enter the plant by absorption into roots.
Infected plants may show wilting and death of an isolated section of the canopy, weak growth, sparse foliage or delayed bud-break in spring. Internally, infected stems often show olive green, brown or black streaking in the sapwood. In cross section, the discoloration may appear as specks, arcs, or wedge shapes resulting from the tree compartmentalizing infection.
To confuse matters, some susceptible plant species, like olive, ash, rose and tomato do not show this internal discoloration.
It is easy to misdiagnose symptoms with other causes such as general decline, Dutch elm disease, stem cankers, root rot diseases, or even “squirrel blight,” wilting caused by physical damage to stems.
I found one product labeled in California for treating plants for this disease. A copy of the label for “Reliant” showed it as approved for use in California in June 2015. That would be something to inquire about with your pest control company or to check on labels in retail garden centers.
Infected trees often recover if they receive good growing conditions: Moderate moisture, good fertility, and good drainage.
Resistant or immune plants include all gymnosperms (cedars, Ginkgo, junipers pines, spruce, redwood), all monocots (bamboo, palms, grasses), cacti, and various dicots including quite a few trees.
One particularly fine substitute for Japanese maple is the Katsura tree (Cercidiphyllum japonicum), which is listed as resistant or immune.
For fine old, but infected Japanese maples, depending on the degree of damage, it is often worth the effort to try and save them.