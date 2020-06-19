Bill Pramuk: Trees and People: Not all trees are equal in decay resistance

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In my previous column, I got into the idea of healing, the main concept being “animal healing” is different from “tree healing.” This week, I came across a good example: a coast live oak, perhaps 100 years old with a long history of wounding. When a large limb failed structurally, it revealed the internal long-term effects of large wounds, and how decay progresses in trees. In this case, it began many years ago where a large diameter branch was removed.

For perspective, think of what happens when a person receives a large wound, such as an amputation. With good medical care, the wound and all the remaining parts involved close up heal with no infection. The limb is gone but the body is OK.

In contrast, when a large limb is broken off or deliberately removed from a tree, there is no medical treatment to close the wound and prevent infections. Aside from making a smooth cut at the proper position and, maybe, helping the tree respond by giving it good cultural care we are at a loss. Wound response is up to the tree. And tree species vary in their ability to resist decay by walling it off.