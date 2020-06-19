Bill Pramuk: Trees and People: Not all trees are equal in decay resistance

In my previous column, I got into the idea of healing, the main concept being “animal healing” is different from “tree healing.” This week, I came across a good example: a coast live oak, perhaps 100 years old with a long history of wounding. When a large limb failed structurally, it revealed the internal long-term effects of large wounds, and how decay progresses in trees. In this case, it began many years ago where a large diameter branch was removed.
For perspective, think of what happens when a person receives a large wound, such as an amputation. With good medical care, the wound and all the remaining parts involved close up heal with no infection. The limb is gone but the body is OK.
In contrast, when a large limb is broken off or deliberately removed from a tree, there is no medical treatment to close the wound and prevent infections. Aside from making a smooth cut at the proper position and, maybe, helping the tree respond by giving it good cultural care we are at a loss. Wound response is up to the tree. And tree species vary in their ability to resist decay by walling it off.
In tree care, we have a theoretical model, developed by Dr. Alex Shigo, describing how trees are highly “compartmented” organisms. He named it CODIT: Compartmentalization of Decay In Trees. They respond to wounds and infections by compartmentalizing – walling off— the affected portions. They do not go in and repair damage in the same spatial location.
Leaves infected by fungal leaf spots may delimit the infection, leaving the dead area surrounded by healthy tissue and self-defense compounds. If a leaf is severely affected, the tree may form a protective layer at the petiole and drop the leaf. Or if a branch dies, the tree might close it off where it joins the parent branch.
Where larger wounds are inflicted in woody stems, the CODIT model describes four virtual “walls” that resist decay.
1. The weakest wall, is in the lengthwise structure of the stem.
2. The second weakest wall is the inward direction where decay may progress from the surface of a stem inward toward the center.
3. Stronger than wall 2, wall 3 resists decay in the circumferential direction, limiting decay from progressing around the inside of the stem.
4. The strongest wall is formed at and after the time of wounding. Laden with protective compounds wall 4 resists decay from moving outward into to new layers of tissue laid down after the wound occurs.
The example coast live oak is among the strong compartmentalizers. In contrast, the weeping willow mentioned in my previous column (“Do Tree Wounds Heal?” June 6, 2020) is a species that grows fast, a strategy to outrun decay, but is a weak compartmentalizer.
Considering California native oaks, there are big differences among the species: black oak is a weak compartmentalizer, valley oak is somewhat stronger, coast live oak is stronger still and blue oak is probably the strongest in terms of walling off decay.
I found a helpful listing of species published by the University of Florida, part of the extensive good work of Edward Gilman, “Ability to Compartmentalize Decay Differs Among Species”.
Omitting tree species we do not have in the Napa area, here are few examples:
Trees that compartmentalize decay poorly: (common names) Horse chestnut, silver maple, birch, hackberry, redbud, Magnolia, poplar, cottonwood, apple, plum, prune, willow, California pepper.
Trees that compartmentalize decay well: Acacia, hornbeam, honey locust, walnut, crape myrtle, black locust, southern live oak, Chinese elm.
For practical purposes, when pruning weak compartmentalizers, avoid large diameter wounds. Limit removal of living branches to stem diameters up to 2-inches.
For strong compartmentalizers, limit living branch removals to stem diameters up to 4 inches.
Of course, none of this guarantees good results. But, at least, keep some principles in mind and avoid unnecessary wounds.
Bill Pramuk is a registered consulting arborist. Visit his website billpramuk.com, email questions to info@billpramuk.com or call him at 707-363-0114.
