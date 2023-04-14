Transplanting mature olive trees became a craze here in the Napa and Sonoma area, starting about 30 years ago. That was when I first heard of 100-year-old trees being lifted from groves around Corning in the Northern California's Central Valley. They were cut short enough, and with drastically small root balls, to be shipped standing up on flatbed trucks and transplanted into custom high-end landscapes.

The gnarled and fluted trunks of the variety "Sevillano" develop relatively quickly in that variety and give the impression of ancient trees. The fruit is huge, almost as big as a French prune, but low in oil content. Apparently, it became more profitable to sell the trees than to harvest the fruit. (There is a good article about that somewhere, but I have lost track of it.)

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Landscape designers were able to create instant-ancient olive groves by virtue of the species’ tolerance for abuse. The almost mythical trees can persist through millennia without artificial care. In the book "The Angel Tree" author and landscape architect Alex Dingwall-Main recounted his search for the oldest olive tree on Earth, at his wealthy client’s request, to procure it for his new garden. His search came across purportedly 3,000-year-old trees of the variety "Throumbolia" on the island of Crete. The trees, standing 30 to 40 meters tall, were not tended, pruned, harvested nor irrigated. He did not use any of those trees after all and ended up finding a more interesting solution.

Tough as these long-lived trees are, they are vulnerable to their own set of problems:

— Root diseases like Phytophthora (crown rot) and Armillaria (oak root fungus), usually associated with excess moisture.

— Verticillium. A fungal vascular wilt disease fostered by saturated soil, the fungus infects the roots and travels upward in the xylem, eventually killing whole branches or whole trees.

— Olive knot, a bacterial disease that forms galls on trunks and can kill branches.

— Peacock spot and Cercospora, fungal diseases that infect and kill leaves.

— Black scale, a sucking insect resembling a peppercorn. They deplete sap and their excreted honeydew grows black sooty mold, an ugly mess.

— Botryosphaeria, a fungal canker disease that can kill branches.

And more: other scale species, branch and twig borers, and root nematodes.

Searching for clues as to the cause of runny, black fluid on some transplanted olives, I came across yet another disease, not well known: “Phytophthora heterospora sp. nov.” (Journal of Fungi, 2021). Phytophthoras are known for the symptom of oozing fluid from above ground infections, like Sudden Oak Death.

Some of the pests and diseases are readily identifiable on sight. Others may require lab analysis. A qualified laboratory able to identify an obscure disease can be hard to find.

There are simple and low-toxicity treatments for most of the common problems, like timely horticultural oil or soap sprays for scale control, and copper sprays for peacock spot.

The over-arching principle is good growing conditions foster resistance to pests and diseases. Conversely, poor conditions predispose trees to poor resistance to pests and diseases.

I saw a sad example of “predisposed” olive trees years ago, when large specimens were field-dug in summer and trucked from southern California on an open flatbed in Central Valley heat. The trees became stressed, the trunk bark split open and sample lab analysis was positive for that opportunistic fungal canker disease mentioned above, Botryosphaeria. One harmful thing leads to another.

Olive trees do not ask for much: sunshine, moderate “Mediterranean” climate, decent soil, moderate moisture, good drainage, and sharp eyes to spot trouble. Most often, some low-intensity intervention can bring them back to good health.