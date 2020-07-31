Bill Pramuk: Trees and People: Planting a tree

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the vast natural history of life on land, long before we people appeared, trees managed to get planted. They just let go of their seeds and natural forces did the rest. It is a hit-and-miss process with a great majority of trees never becoming established. But when we want a particular tree at a particular location, we need a high rate of success. Planting a tree can be a satisfying act, especially if successful in the long run.

Let’s assume we have selected a well-drained, sunny location with good soil and an appropriate tree for the site. Planting it well means avoiding common pitfalls. Here are some of them and how to avoid them (The illustration is courtesy of Joseph P. Pramuk):

1. Planting a hole too narrow to allow for vigorous root system expansion.

What to do: Loosen the soil to a diameter equal to at least three times the nursery container diameter. The digging is a lot easier when the soil is moist. Trials have shown that amendments – like planting mix — have limited long-term value in shade tree planting.

2. Tree planted too low, or it sinks below grade after planting, leading to poor vigor and root disease.