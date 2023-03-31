Significant property damage was prevented this week when the owners noticed two adjacent trees suddenly leaning away from each other. Because of common anchoring root defects and wet soil, the trees were in the process of failure.

That word has a particular meaning when we are assessing tree risk. It is not like an “F” for failure on a school assignment or “failing” health. It is akin to language engineers use to describe structures or materials when they collapse, break down or fall apart.

Aside from health, trees are physical structures, subject to defects. Sometimes, defects are the result of a natural tendency in trees.

For example, Bradford pear, a cultivated variety of flowering pear, is a clone— one of many varieties of flowering pear. It has an inherent tendency to form weak branch attachments. Every Bradford pear is genetically identical to every other Bradford so they all have this tendency. The variety was pretty much taken out of the nursery trade after “failing” i.e., falling apart all over the country.

Defects can also occur in individual trees of species we consider strong. For example, coast live oaks, in some cases, tend to form weak branch attachments when the angle is a narrow, tight “V” shape and the bark of the trunk and that of a branch are pinched against each other. It is called “included” bark. It may be a result of very vigorous growth, or perhaps a genetic tendency in some live oaks. If left unattended, this structural defect can result in failed attachments, a disfigured tree, property damage or worse.

Turning now to anchoring/buttress roots, I have seen a condition where an obstacle, like a boulder, prevents buttress roots from growing on one side of the tree. It can set the tree up for structural failure.

Ideally, the base of the tree and the buttress roots form a symmetrical hub-and-spoke sort of arrangement, providing uniform radial anchorage.

The near-failure event, mentioned above, looked like the result of a human-made defect: anchoring roots turning sideways at the base of the trunk rather than radiating directly away from it. They are called “circling,” “girdling” or “oblique” buttress roots.

All too common in the nursery trade, the condition gets started when the tree is growing in a container. It could be in a “liner” — a tiny pot where cuttings or seedings are started — or several stages of larger containers, or even in-ground grow bags.

If not corrected by pruning to remove circling roots when the young tree is shifted to a larger container, or when it is planted, as the root is bent, so grows the root. As the tree expands, the circling root can choke the base of the trunk and other adjacent woody roots. In some cases, the tree can be perfectly healthy while, at the same time, it is structurally unstable.

At some point, with the increasing weight of the canopy, wet soil, and heavy wind, the load exceeds the strength of the anchorage, and the tree fails.

Buyers beware! When purchasing nursery stock, especially with shade trees, closely examine the base of the trunk for girdling roots at the root collar. Slip the tree out of its container to check for circling roots at the sides and bottom of the root ball. If you see large, circling woody roots, do not buy it.

Those two failing trees, fortunately, were noticed in time to allow for intervention. With conditions the way they are this wet and stormy spring, we need to be alert. If you see something, trust your instincts, and say something.