Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Pruning to develop structure in young trees

The first permanent branch elevation is critical for clearance where trees are adjacent to streets and walkways. Its compass orientation can be important for aesthetics. The angle from which the tree is most often viewed should show off this crucial element of structure. Look at classic bonsai trees. They typically have a “front” with the first branch growing to one side, not directly forward or to the back.

Scaffold branches on small trees, like dogwoods, might already exist on a newly transplanted tree. But scaffolds on large shade trees should be spaced farther apart and might not emerge from the leader for many years after planting. Their diameter should be no larger than half the diameter of the leader/trunk at their point of attachment.

Temporary branches should also be less than half the diameter of the leader and pruned to keep them short. They can be removed gradually as the tree matures.

The CLPST system also applies to developing the structure of each scaffold branch just as it does to the whole tree.

This systematic method can help pruners make sense of the process of developing good tree structure over time.

WATCH NOW: WHY DO SOME TREES AVOID TOUCHING EACH OTHER?