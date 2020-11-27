Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Roots: Out of sight, out of mind

Examining coast live oaks and blue oaks recently on a rocky, upland residential property, I was impressed by their ability to hang on for dear life. With roots and trunks wedged in crevices and virtually no topsoil, they somehow eke out a living, albeit a meager one. Their slow growth is evident in the lack of expansion fissures in the outer bark and their craggy overall appearance.
In contrast, one of Napa’s Registered Significant Trees grew phenomenally fast. Its age was known because the owner knew the year he had transplanted it as a seedling. Growing in his back yard in deep soil on the valley floor it grew to a trunk diameter of about four feet in 40 years. Who says “Oaks are slow-growing”?
It is largely about site conditions and the ability of a tree to exploit resources, wherever they find them. Opportunities might exist at any level of a potential root zone.
Judging by what I have seen on construction projects, some engineers and contractors seem heedless of tree root systems. Alerted by a concerned citizen, and curious, I dropped by a certain construction site last year and saw a mature valley oak with its orange mesh protection fence in place, less than half the distance from the trunk to the “dripline,” the edge of the canopy that is typically used as a guideline for root zone protection.
Apparently, the approved site plans allowed for grade cuts and compaction well within the dripline. And I suppose a project arborist signed off on it.
I have not returned to look, but it is possible the tree will survive. This kind of damage does not always result in an obvious decline in tree health right away or even for years afterward.
It is a marvel of nature the way coast live oaks can survive in difficult conditions. After severe damage in wildfires in recent years, depending on the severity, many trees that sustained charring and heat damage over large areas of their trunks and limbs and had all of their leaves killed have shown signs of new growth, sometimes within a couple of months after the fire. Part of that ability comes from the thick, insulating bark of older trees and from the distribution of living cells, deep into the stems. And then there are the roots.
When a wildfire sweeps across root zones and burns away the protective layer of duff and the “O Horizon” – the organic layer, the fine absorbing roots and a host of beneficial organisms may be destroyed. These may rebound over time, but meanwhile, trees have backup systems.
In “Physiology of Woody Plants” the authors write, “Roots often penetrate more deeply into soil than is generally realized.” They cite mesquite and other trees of dry habitats penetrating down to 10 meters deep. And in “A New Tree Biology,” Shigo mentions the Jarrah Eucalyptus of southwestern Australia having a shallow root system and a deep root system that may grow 10 meters downward.
On a recent day hike in Skyline Park, we paused at the location of a cave in the steep mountainside, dug many years ago to access a spring. A close look at the face of the cave walls revealed oak roots that had followed seams in the bedrock, apparently from live oaks situated above and probably sipping spring water.
There is a lot more going on than meets the eye.
Bill Pramuk is a registered consulting arborist. Visit his website, www.billpramuk.com, email questions to info@billpramuk.com or call him at 707-363-0114.
