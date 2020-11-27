Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Roots: Out of sight, out of mind

I have not returned to look, but it is possible the tree will survive. This kind of damage does not always result in an obvious decline in tree health right away or even for years afterward.

It is a marvel of nature the way coast live oaks can survive in difficult conditions. After severe damage in wildfires in recent years, depending on the severity, many trees that sustained charring and heat damage over large areas of their trunks and limbs and had all of their leaves killed have shown signs of new growth, sometimes within a couple of months after the fire. Part of that ability comes from the thick, insulating bark of older trees and from the distribution of living cells, deep into the stems. And then there are the roots.

When a wildfire sweeps across root zones and burns away the protective layer of duff and the “O Horizon” – the organic layer, the fine absorbing roots and a host of beneficial organisms may be destroyed. These may rebound over time, but meanwhile, trees have backup systems.