Bill Pramuk: Trees and People: Sick tree in New Jersey

I stumbled on an article about maples and Verticillium wilt and saw your contact info at the bottom so figured I’d reach out. I have a redbud I planted last spring and noticed one dead branch but thought nothing of it. I noticed this spring it didn’t bud again so I went to Google and discovered verticillium wilt. I decided to cut the branch and examine it. To me it looks like it is infected. I have a row of 8 red buds and am worried if it is infected it’ll take out those trees and infect my entire yard of susceptible species. Any words of advice? I’ll include pictures of the branch in cross section. Thank you!!