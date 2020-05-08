Bill Pramuk: Trees and People: Sick tree in New Jersey

Here is another long-distance email exchange I had recently. Since it is about a fungal vascular wilt disease that is common here in Napa, I am sharing it.
Hello!
I stumbled on an article about maples and Verticillium wilt and saw your contact info at the bottom so figured I’d reach out. I have a redbud I planted last spring and noticed one dead branch but thought nothing of it. I noticed this spring it didn’t bud again so I went to Google and discovered verticillium wilt. I decided to cut the branch and examine it. To me it looks like it is infected. I have a row of 8 red buds and am worried if it is infected it’ll take out those trees and infect my entire yard of susceptible species. Any words of advice? I’ll include pictures of the branch in cross section. Thank you!!
Christina
Mullica Hill, N.J.
Christina,
Nice to hear from you in the Garden State.
Those cross section photos are strong confirmation for Verticillium wilt.
It infects trees more readily in wet soil.
Trees can often times wall off infected areas of xylem. That is why we see those dark stains delimited by light colored healthy sapwood.
The best course of action is to ensure good drainage and to encourage normal growth with moderate fertility.
If there is a drainage problem, it might require some kind of drainage work to get the excess moisture away from the root zones.
For fertilizer, consider a light application of calcium nitrate or general-purpose tree and garden fertilizer containing nitrogen per label directions. Moderate growth helps wall-off infections, but excessive, soft growth can facilitate more infections within the tree.
I hope that helps.
Bill
She responded:
Bill,
We have clay soil here and so it doesn’t drain well. We do fertilize in the spring. When we planted, we added some healthy topsoil but I think this tree came infected as it looked like this when we brought it home. I had no idea it was infected until Google led me to you 1 year after planting.
I’m willing to get rid of the tree if it prevents spread throughout my garden. The shovel we used to clear old mulch was also the same shovel I used to dig NINETY FOUR holes to plant skip laurels. I’m so grossed out and worried I now spread spores all over.
I wish I knew more about plants so thank you in advance.
Christina
Christina,
It is not the shovel. No way.
It is the pre-existing presence of the organism in the soil plus the conditions that favor infection (Wet soil) into a susceptible tree.
Improve drainage if possible and consider planting something that is not susceptible.
That includes all conifers: Junipers, cedars, hemlocks, pine and the like.
Bill
Skip laurel is a smaller growing variety of English laurel (Prunus laurocerasus), which is susceptible to the disease, but the amount of disease inoculum from a dirty shovel would be too small to be of much concern. It is possible her redbud tree (Cercis canadensis) was infected at the nursery and the infested nursery soil could be a source of more infections. Verticillium wilt can even spread in wood chip mulch from an infected tree.
The best approach would be to dispose of the infected tree and its root ball, work on improving drainage, provide normal care to foster good vigor, and consider planting trees that are not susceptible to Verticillium wilt. Hopefully, a garden designer or nursery professional in that part of New Jersey could recommendation a selection that is immune, well adapted to the local climate and would fit the available space.
Bill Pramuk is a registered consulting arborist. Visit his website billpramuk.com, email questions to info@billpramuk.com or call him at 707-363-0114.
