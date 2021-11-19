Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Small dead branches in a Japanese maple

Japanese maple seems to be one of the most beloved tree species in and around Napa. That is probably why I have seen so many and become familiar with the range of pests and diseases they may have.

Common diseases include Verticillium wilt (fungal vascular wilt), Phomopsis (fungal branch dieback), split gill fungus (a fungal sap rot infecting sun-injuries), anthracnose (fungal leaf disease), and oak root fungus (Armillaria: or honey mushroom root disease).

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

Insect pests are not common in our region. There is the occasional aphid infestation and, only once in many years of examining Japanese maples, giant bark aphids.

And then there are the common cultural problems, typically too much or too little moisture in the root zone.

Those are the things I look for or work on “ruling out” when someone asks about the cause of dieback in a Japanese maple.

But in a recent case, the diagnosis was not complicated. The property owner had a healthy-looking Japanese maple, about fifteen feet tall, with clumps of dead foliage scattered through the canopy.

On close inspection, I found the dead small stems — about ¼ inch in diameter — were disconnected from the branches and just lodged in the canopy. On closer inspection, I could see they were not broken or torn off. The wounds were cleanly bitten.

I have seen squirrel damage before, many times, on much larger branches with the bark gnawed off through the cambial zone. Around these parts, squirrels seem to favor maples, redwoods, and red oaks.

I told the owner, who was standing by: This is no insect pest or disease problem. These branches have been nipped off by squirrels.

Over my shoulder, on the fence, I could hear the scuttling sound of little claws on wood. Turning that way, we saw a red squirrel, regarding us as if we were intruding on its territory. The owner said the squirrels are very active around here. And his children would be awfully upset to see the squirrels killed.

Mystery solved, but what is the best course of action?

Checking a couple of references (Wildlife Pest Control Around Gardens and Homes (UCANR Publication 21385) and UC IPM Online (http://ipm.ucanr.edu/PMG/PESTNOTES/pn74122.html) I found the “red fox squirrel,” Sciurus niger, may be “taken” at any time or in any manner by any owner or tenant, without a permit when it is found injuring growing crops or other property.

I would urge caution on this because of the question of species identification. Tree squirrels, i.e. gray squirrels are classified as “game mammals” by the California Fish and Game Code.

One may “take” pesty squirrels if they have the distinctive reddish coloration but trapping or killing plain grey squirrels requires a permit from the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The use of poisons is not allowed, so trapping is the recommended mode of control. Live-trapped squirrels should not be relocated to some other area so that means they must be terminated!

Quoting from ipm.ucanr.edu: “Methods of euthanasia (of live-trapped squirrels) considered humane by the American Veterinary Medical Association include gassing with carbon dioxide and shooting. Drowning is not an approved method of euthanasia and is illegal in California.”

“Considering this problem, live-catch traps are not recommended in many situations.

A kill trap is usually the most effective way to thin out the population, though new squirrels will move in to fill the void. Trapping usually becomes an ongoing process, once the neighborhood is populated with tree squirrels.”

I called a local, licensed pest control company and inquired about this. They responded they do squirrel trapping, and they are licensed for it. They set live-catch traps on Mondays and return on Fridays to pick them up or to close the traps for the weekend so any trapped squirrels will not be held too long in the traps. They charge a flat fee per visit and they dispatch the squirrels in an approved manner.

In general, for homeowners, I think it is best to keep homes and other buildings squirrel proof and just accept their presence in the garden if the damage is not significant.

Bill Pramuk is a registered consulting arborist. Visit his website www.billpramuk.com, email questions to info@billpramik.com or call him at 707-363-0114