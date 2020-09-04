Bill Pramuk Trees and People: Strange creature from another zone

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Napa Valley's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In late July, I heard from someone here in the Napa Valley very concerned about a small tree in their front yard being attacked by something strange. And it was spreading to the neighbor’s plants.

The small tree, as it turned out, is a shiny Xylosma (Xylosma congestum), a broadleaf evergreen shrub, one of the first plants I learned by name back in my landscape labor days. It’s marketed as a medium to large shrub but often ends up getting out of hand and becoming a tree.

Nursery people and gardeners in our region know it as a virtually problem-free plant, except for its thorns. It is a broadleaf evergreen, tolerant of a wide range of climate and garden conditions. Back in the 1970s, it was one of the go-to plants in landscape design. Now it seems to be out of favor, probably as a matter of style and taste.

Nevertheless, many have thrived in landscapes of that era, mostly undeterred by pests, diseases, droughts and freezes.

A few years ago, I got a call about a small tree, a Xylosma, in a Napa front yard, alarmingly covered with whitish wooly material. After looking at it, and digging a bit into references, I found it was the “giant whitefly.” And now, years later, it turned up again, only the second time in my years of experience here in the Bay Area.