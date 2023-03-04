SOD Sudden Oak Death — the killer of millions of oaks and tanoaks, persists in California forests and oak woodlands, and it is not going away. It could even get worse if the existing strain hooks up with a more aggressive variant. Volunteers can be of service in tracking the disease via the Napa branch of the 2023 SOD Blitz.

The organism, Phytophthora ramorum, is lethal to various live oaks, black oak and tanoak but infects many native and non-native landscape plants with minimal harm. California bay laurel is the most significant foliar host that spreads infections to oaks and tanoaks.

Susceptible California native oak species include all of the evergreen oaks (coast live oak, canyon live oak and others) plus black oak. Tanoak, which is not really an oak, is also a victim as well as a spreader of the disease. Fortunately, valley oaks, Oregon white oaks, and blue oaks are not susceptible.

SOD infects the trunks of the susceptible oak species and tanoaks, causing lesions that girdle the trunk and eventually kill the tree.

The disease was dubbed “Sudden Oak Death” because infected trees seem to die suddenly. Actually, it infects a tree and grows in the cambial zone for two to three years before the tree “suddenly” dries up.

In other plants, where stems and leaves are killed or blighted, the disease is called “ramorum blight.” In bay laurels, infected leaves tend to be more plentiful in the cool, moist, and shady lower canopy, which is convenient for volunteers collecting leaf samples for the Blitz.

A water mold, P. ramorum, spreads most readily in mild, rainy weather and in climates or microclimates where moisture and foliar host plants are plentiful. Persistent spring rainfall facilitates new infections.

A newer, aggressive variant may have major significance in its spread. I asked Dr. Garbelotto about this. He responded:

“Since 2020, a more aggressive strain of the disease, dubbed EU1, has entered California forests, so far in limited areas. If it were to join the original NA1 strain, tree mortality could significantly worsen. Because NA1 and EU1 can mate with one another, while NA1 or EU1 alone cannot, the progeny of the two could be a new variant, possibly even more lethal than either one of the two parents. The plan is to eradicate any new outbreak caused by EU1. But to detect it in a timely fashion, we need to run the appropriate lab tests at UC Berkeley. That is why we need the help of as many volunteers as possible to canvas our parks and woodlands and collect suspicious plant material."

In 2008 the Berkeley Lab initiated the SOD Blitz effort to inform people and recruit “citizen scientist” volunteers to locate and map SOD. Here in Napa, we began participation in 2011 and have continued with it every year, so 2023 is our 13th anniversary. During that time Napa SOD Blitz volunteers have confirmed the disease at many locations in Napa County and city.

Blitz participants must go online to “matteolab:” (https://nature.berkeley.edu/matteolab/?page_id=148 ) to view a 15-minute training video and to register for the local Blitz.

They should also download the free smartphone app, SODMapMobile, which is needed for getting the GPS coordinates at each sample collection site.

Volunteers collect symptomatic California bay laurel leaves, wherever they choose, and submit them for free testing and mapping. Results are posted on the matteolab website in October.

A great deal of information on SOD, the mapping and the Blitzes is available at matteolab and at suddenoakdeath.org.

Napa’s 2023 SOD Blitz begins on Saturday April 15, 9 to 11 a.m., at the Napa County Agriculture Commissioners Office front porch, 1710 Soscol Ave. I will be there to greet volunteers and distribute sample collection packets.

Participants collect bay laurel leaf samples at any locations they choose and return the completed packets to the pick-up location as late as Monday morning April 17.

This year the Blitz (accidentally) coincides with the day of the UC Master Gardeners Tomato Plant Sale at the same location. So, volunteers can make it a two-fer: Pick up your pre-ordered tomato plants from the Master Gardeners and contribute to the SOD Blitz effort!

Please come and join the Blitz!