Bill Pramuk: Trees and People: Sudden Oak Death 2020: Join the Blitz

Some time around 2000, I became aware of Sudden Oak Death (SOD) disease when there were reports of tanoaks and live oaks dying off in isolated areas in the North Bay. At first, nothing was known about the cause or the potential scope of destruction.

In the following years, more and more trees died in an ever-increasing geographical area, mostly in coastal counties, while research efforts were in progress. Then the UC Berkeley Forest Pathology and Mycology Laboratory, under the direction of Dr. Matteo Garbelotto, identified the cause as a previously unnamed species of Phytophthora – a genus of oomycete, not a fungus, animal, or plant. It is a “water mold” or “brown algae” in the Kingdom Protista. Other species of Phytophthora are well known as plant killers (a direct translation of that name). The Berkeley lab named it Phytophthora ramorum, “plant-killer of stems.”

The significance of the microbe’s name and habits is this: It only infects above-ground portions of plants. Other Phytophthoras are well known as root diseases although there are some P. ramorum look-alikes that infect trunks and branches.