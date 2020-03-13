Bill Pramuk: Trees and People: Sudden Oak Death 2020: Join the Blitz

Some time around 2000, I became aware of Sudden Oak Death (SOD) disease when there were reports of tanoaks and live oaks dying off in isolated areas in the North Bay. At first, nothing was known about the cause or the potential scope of destruction.
In the following years, more and more trees died in an ever-increasing geographical area, mostly in coastal counties, while research efforts were in progress. Then the UC Berkeley Forest Pathology and Mycology Laboratory, under the direction of Dr. Matteo Garbelotto, identified the cause as a previously unnamed species of Phytophthora – a genus of oomycete, not a fungus, animal, or plant. It is a “water mold” or “brown algae” in the Kingdom Protista. Other species of Phytophthora are well known as plant killers (a direct translation of that name). The Berkeley lab named it Phytophthora ramorum, “plant-killer of stems.”
The significance of the microbe’s name and habits is this: It only infects above-ground portions of plants. Other Phytophthoras are well known as root diseases although there are some P. ramorum look-alikes that infect trunks and branches.
Research has now determined that the organism originated in Southeast Asia, spread to Europe and later to California via infected rhododendrons. After infected nursery stock was planted in landscapes in Marin County, P. ramorum “escaped” into the wild and found refuge in well over 100 native plants. It also infects many of our popular non-native landscape plants, mostly with minimal harm. California bay laurels are the biggest foliar host, and now the main source of new infections in oaks and tanoaks.
Susceptible California native oak species include all of the evergreen oaks (coast live oak, canyon live oak and others) plus black oak. Fortunately, valley oaks and blue oaks are not susceptible.
Unfortunately, it infects the trunks of certain oaks and tanoaks, causing lesions that girdle the trunk and eventually kill the tree.
Early on, the disease was dubbed “Sudden Oak Death” because infected trees seem to die suddenly. Actually, it infects a tree and grows in the cambial zone for two to three years before the tree “suddenly” dries up. In other plants, where stems and leaves are infected, the disease is called Ramorum Blight because it kills branches.
You have free articles remaining.
As a water mold, P. ramorum is dependent on free moisture and mild temperatures. That means it spreads most readily in mild, rainy weather and in climates, or microclimates, where moisture and foliar host plants are plentiful. The generous late spring rainfall of 2019 proved to facilitate many new infections.
In bay laurels, infected leaves tend to be more plentiful in the cool and shady lower canopy.
Now there are new developments with two, more aggressive strains of the disease threatening to enter California forests. With that in view, scientists are hoping to stay ahead of what could be an oak forest catastrophe.
In 2008, the Berkeley Lab initiated the SOD Blitz effort in order to inform people and recruit “citizen scientist” volunteers to locate and map SOD. Here in Napa, we began participation in 2011 and have continued with it every year, so 2020 is our 10th anniversary. During that time Napa SOD Blitz volunteers have confirmed the disease at many locations in Napa County and City.
Blitz participants attend a brief informative presentation by one of the Berkeley Lab Professors and then have the opportunity to go out and collect samples for analysis and mapping. The volunteers collect symptomatic California bay laurel leaves, wherever they choose, and submit them for free testing and mapping. Results are posted on the matteolab website in October as a table and on a Google Earth map.
A great deal of information on SOD, the mapping and the Blitzes is available at the lab’s website: matteolab and at suddenoakdeath.org.
Napa’s 2020 SOD Blitz is on Saturday April 11, 10 a.m. at the UCCE classroom, 1710 Soscol Ave., Napa, (Back/east side of the Agriculture Commissioner office building).
The event is free, the lab testing is free, and there is no pre-registration.
Please come and join the Blitz.
Bill Pramuk is a registered consulting arborist. Visit his website billpramuk.com, email questions to info@billpramuk.com or call him at 707-363-0114.