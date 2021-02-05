Bill Pramuk Trees and People: Sun can injure trees, even in winter

Sun injury is one of the most common types of tree injuries I see, especially on young, thin-barked trees with no protective lower branches.
The visible effects are dead sections on trunks or branches on the sunny side. Branches above and adjacent to the injuries may die back, and infections and borer infestations often occur in the wounds.
Even when a tree is planted in an appropriate climate zone, placed well on a given site, and growing in good soil, it may be subject to the damage typically resulting from temperature extremes, problems with irrigation, pruning, and other management practices.
While the term “sunburn” is sometimes used, it is not accurate for trees. People get “sunburn”, a distinct set of effects on our skin. Trees have a very different kind of “skin” and vascular system, so we need different terms to describe the damage.
“Sun scald” is a particular type of damage caused by rapid decrease to freezing temperatures after a sunny day, or internal water loss in sunny weather when the soil is frozen. “Arboriculture, 4th Edition,” says it is “especially prominent in the higher latitudes and altitudes”. That is not the case here in Napa Valley, so I avoid that term.
In the “New Tree Biology Dictionary,” Dr. Alex Shigo included a section on Sun Injury. He wrote: “Heat from the sun may be a primary or secondary agent involved in several types of tree problems.”
We see it commonly as dead, discolored, cracked, or split-open patches of bark on the south and west side of trunks or branches with surfaces directly facing the sun. It is especially prevalent in water-stressed younger trees, those with no low branches and trees that are excessively pruned. Damaged and stressed tissues are consequently subject to various opportunistic infections and insect infestations.
A less obvious sign of sun injury is a flattened trunk surface on the sunny south and west sides. I observed this in a grove of young red maples (Acer rubrum Red Sunset) that had no lower branches to shade the trunks. The upright form of the canopies allowed afternoon sunlight to directly impinge on the bark. The exposed trunks showed a distinctive flattening on the southwest side.
Roots near the surface may also be killed by high temperature in the upper 4 to 6 inches of soil. One study found that roots of a number of tree species were killed by a single 4-hour exposure to temperatures between 104 º—113º F.
Feeling the bark during a sunny day can reveal the need for more water or shade for tender bark. Touch it with the back of your fingers. If it feels warm, it is likely that the tree is at risk of sun injury.
A soil probe (auger or solid core style), a shovel, or spading fork can be used to check moisture content at a depth of about 12 inches for trees that have been planted long enough to be rooted into the landscape soil. New transplants need to be checked inside the nursery root ball for a few months after transplanting.
If there are no low branches to shade the trunk and the tree is of a sun-sensitive species, such as maple, linden, and most fruit trees, a coating of white, water-based paint can help prevent sun injury. White trunk wrap, shade cloth or other shading or reflective materials can be employed as well.
A layer of surface mulch spread widely over the root zone about 4-inches thick with very coarse wood chip mulch, or 2 to 3 inches with finished compost, serves to moderate soil temperature and slow evaporation, keeping roots cool and moist.
Bill Pramuk is a registered consulting arborist. Visit his website: www.billpramuk.com, email questions to info@billpramuk.com or call him at 707-363-0114.