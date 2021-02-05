Bill Pramuk Trees and People: Sun can injure trees, even in winter

We see it commonly as dead, discolored, cracked, or split-open patches of bark on the south and west side of trunks or branches with surfaces directly facing the sun. It is especially prevalent in water-stressed younger trees, those with no low branches and trees that are excessively pruned. Damaged and stressed tissues are consequently subject to various opportunistic infections and insect infestations.

A less obvious sign of sun injury is a flattened trunk surface on the sunny south and west sides. I observed this in a grove of young red maples (Acer rubrum Red Sunset) that had no lower branches to shade the trunks. The upright form of the canopies allowed afternoon sunlight to directly impinge on the bark. The exposed trunks showed a distinctive flattening on the southwest side.

Roots near the surface may also be killed by high temperature in the upper 4 to 6 inches of soil. One study found that roots of a number of tree species were killed by a single 4-hour exposure to temperatures between 104 º—113º F.

Feeling the bark during a sunny day can reveal the need for more water or shade for tender bark. Touch it with the back of your fingers. If it feels warm, it is likely that the tree is at risk of sun injury.