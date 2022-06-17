Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Teaching about trees: A learning experience

-- Transpiration, another component in the upward movement of water
Here is where I went with it:
People and trees are alike in some ways and not alike in some ways. One way we are alike is breathing out water. Breathing on eyeglasses makes them foggy. That is water. Trees breathe out water too.
Water is heavy. We can drink it and lift it with our muscles. (We practiced lifting a gallon jug of water and noticed how heavy it is. A medium-size tree can lift 100 gallons of water in a day. But trees have no muscles. How do they do it? They do it with no effort at all.
Water is sticky. It sticks to itself to form drops and it sticks to other things, like the tiny straws inside the tree.
The little threads of fungus and fine roots are like straws. They soak it up from the moist soil.
We took some beverage straws and saw how water will stay up inside the straw when you draw on the straw or put a finger over the top.
We rolled up some dry paper towels and dipped them into a cup of water. We saw how the water went up above the rim of the cup. (Water moving from high water potential toward lower water potential is stronger than gravity.)
Pretty soon there was water all over the table and floor. Then came the really messy part.
I had a small coastal redwood in a 2-gallon pot; I received it as gift swag at last year’s ISA Conference and had been caring for it with no idea what to do with it.
Using a half bucket of water, I washed the soil out of the root ball. We looked at the long, thin dark roots—longer than the stem of the tree, and the white actively growing root tips.
I commented: Look how many, and how long the roots are in this little tree. One precocious girl corrected me: “It’s not a tree.” I responded: “OK, it’s a seedling. When it gets to 4 feet tall, it will be a sapling. When will it be a tree?”
Having created a holy mess, the kids moved over to another table with coloring books to color trees with crayons. I was left to mop up the mess and gather up my materials.
I brought the seedling home, potted it up and set it in a shady spot to recover from the shock.
I am not sure what the kids took from this, but at least some of the adults made comments like: “Wow, I didn’t know that!”, “I’ve never seen roots like that before,” and “White roots? I didn’t know that. I didn’t bring any white crayons.”
How US trees are powering Europe's renewable energy goals
US trees are powering Europe's renewable energy goals—here's where Americans are most affected
The EU aims for renewables to make up 40% of its energy supply by 2030
Solid biomass still comprises about 45% of renewables
The largest wood pellet mills are in the American South
Three companies own about two-thirds of southern wood pellet mills exporting to Europe
