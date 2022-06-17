Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: Teaching about trees: A learning experience

Last Sunday, I had the honor of presenting a lesson on trees and roots to a group of children at Napa Methodist Sunday School. It related to a worship service theme for this month.

Fortunately, I was able to skip giving a religious message. Leaving that to the adult caregivers, I stuck with trees, roots and water.

For a 10-minute lesson, given to a group of about six kids, ages about 4 to 10, I must have spent 10 hours making notes and looking up facts about tree anatomy and physiology.

Some of the topics I had in mind were:

-- Symbiotic mycorrhizal fungi assisting with absorption of water and minerals in exchange for carbohydrates

-- Water potential

-- Vessels and tracheids comprising the xylem

-- Capillary action

-- Properties of water: Adhesion and cohesion, which are partially responsible for water being lifted in trees

-- Transpiration, another component in the upward movement of water

Here is where I went with it:

People and trees are alike in some ways and not alike in some ways. One way we are alike is breathing out water. Breathing on eyeglasses makes them foggy. That is water. Trees breathe out water too.

Water is heavy. We can drink it and lift it with our muscles. (We practiced lifting a gallon jug of water and noticed how heavy it is. A medium-size tree can lift 100 gallons of water in a day. But trees have no muscles. How do they do it? They do it with no effort at all.

Water is sticky. It sticks to itself to form drops and it sticks to other things, like the tiny straws inside the tree.

The little threads of fungus and fine roots are like straws. They soak it up from the moist soil.

We took some beverage straws and saw how water will stay up inside the straw when you draw on the straw or put a finger over the top.

We rolled up some dry paper towels and dipped them into a cup of water. We saw how the water went up above the rim of the cup. (Water moving from high water potential toward lower water potential is stronger than gravity.)

Pretty soon there was water all over the table and floor. Then came the really messy part.

I had a small coastal redwood in a 2-gallon pot; I received it as gift swag at last year’s ISA Conference and had been caring for it with no idea what to do with it.

Using a half bucket of water, I washed the soil out of the root ball. We looked at the long, thin dark roots—longer than the stem of the tree, and the white actively growing root tips.

I commented: Look how many, and how long the roots are in this little tree. One precocious girl corrected me: “It’s not a tree.” I responded: “OK, it’s a seedling. When it gets to 4 feet tall, it will be a sapling. When will it be a tree?”

Having created a holy mess, the kids moved over to another table with coloring books to color trees with crayons. I was left to mop up the mess and gather up my materials.

I brought the seedling home, potted it up and set it in a shady spot to recover from the shock.

I am not sure what the kids took from this, but at least some of the adults made comments like: “Wow, I didn’t know that!”, “I’ve never seen roots like that before,” and “White roots? I didn’t know that. I didn’t bring any white crayons.”

Bill Pramuk is an ASCA registered consulting arborist and an ISA certified arborist. Visit his website, www.billpramuk.com, email questions to info@billpramuk.com, or call him at 707-363-0114.