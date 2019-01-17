My favorite annual, professional tradition is attending the Tree Failure conference every January at Filoli, the estate in Woodside.
It is an opportunity to be in an audience of about 200 arborists, touch base with folks I have known for many years, meet a few new people and hear talks by pros and professors in the field from far and wide. And just being at Filoli is a pleasure. The gardens and large trees are beautifully maintained with the mansion as a centerpiece.
This year, there were seven presenters on topics ranging from case studies on tree failure incidents to "Bio-acoustic Technology in Tree Failure Predictions," Tree failure risk assessment as it is practiced in the Pacific islands and China, hazard tree assessment in forest stands and a tree decay study that analyzed submitted samples to identify what species of decay fungi were present in failed trees. (A sample I had submitted topped all of the others. The lab found 12 species of decay fungi in one old coast live oak that had collapsed here in Napa.)
I found the talk by Jim Clark (Hortscience/Bartlett Consulting), on "Assessment of Tree Conditio," especially engaging. After discussing the challenges of putting together an overall rating for the condition of a tree with respect to health, structure and form, he got into the process of examining a tree and drawing conclusions.
He introduced the concept of “thin slicing,” quoting from "Blink," a book by one of my favorite authors, Malcolm Gladwell. That one was not on my shelf, so I popped into The Bookmine, here in Napa, first chance I had after the conference and picked it up.
Dr. Clark described thin-slicing as “fast and frugal thinking.” Gladwell defines it as “the ability of our consciousness to find patterns in situations and behavior based on very narrow slices of experience.
“It can be as, or more, accurate than judgment based on large amounts of data. We do this all the time” Clark said, referring to arborists doing tree assessments.
Here, we are not talking about biased, snap judgments or prejudice. It is about expertise cultivated through experience. On that topic, Clark referred to another Gladwell book: “Outliers.” How do you get to that level of ability? He referred to Gladwell’s 10,000-hour rule. It takes about that much dedicated study and experience time to become a world-class expert.
For perspective, a full-time job amounts to about 2,000 hours per year, so expert-ship takes about five years of dedicated work.
When he and an assistant need to examine hundreds of trees, Clark said, there is not enough time in a day to fill out long forms on every tree. With good expertise and consistent observation practices, a good arborist can draw valid conclusions efficiently and quickly.
Sometimes the conclusion, based on a basic visual exam, calls for a more detailed exam. But quite often, a quick look is all that is needed.
Here is an example based on a recent experience of mine:
A client sent me a text with photographs of a large, leaning Douglas fir tree and asked what I thought of it with respect to its likelihood to fall over. One photo showed the leaning trunk. The second, closer photo showed the soil cracked open adjacent to a buttress root.
I saw it as an imminent failure and advised him to close off the drop zone and have the tree removed, with the caveat that I was basing a judgment on limited information.
That was the morning of Dec. 26. Then, on Dec. 31 he sent another text with a photo of the tree root plated tipped up vertically. The tree had fallen over at 4 that morning. Fortunately, there were no injuries or significant property damage.
Even though he is not an arborist, I think he knew what I was going to say, based on the first photos. And I think many non-professional arborist-tree owners and managers do “thin-slicing” with tree risks.
Take the time to notice and see what is happening with trees under your care. Even if you are not a professional arborist, it is a crucial first step.