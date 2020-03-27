Bill Pramuk: Trees and People: The Blitz goes on as planned

As of March 23, here is the plan:

1. Participants are asked to go to the website www.sodblitz.org and view a short Powerpoint presentation and a 15-minute training video, then fill out a questionnaire.

2. If you have questions, ask them through www.treefaqs.org or by emailing one of the local organizers. (For Napa, that’s me.)

3. Then click on “Register for the 2020 SOD Blitz” and fill in the required information.

4. If you are a professional tree care specialist, enroll in the OakSTep program for the opportunity to test symptomatic oak trees for SOD infection. That method of testing is not limited to the Blitz dates.

5. Download the free app SOD Map Mobile to your smartphone. It provides the GPS coordinates needed wherever you are collecting sample bay laurel leaves.

6. The local Blitz venue will have a bin containing the sampling packets to pick up and take to the field, plus a drop-off bin for returning completed packets. Each packet will contain materials for collecting samples from up to 10 symptomatic bay laurel trees. If other people are present while you are picking up packets, please maintain the 6-foot “social distance”. No more than nine people at a time are allowed at the venue.