Bill Pramuk: Trees and People: The Blitz goes on as planned

As announced in my previous column, Napa’s participation in the annual Sudden Oak Death (SOD) Blitz is scheduled for April 11. It remains scheduled as planned, but with some changes to ensure participants’ health safety with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic. That means: No group meeting and no contact with potentially contaminated materials.
Training for the program sponsored by the UC Berkeley Forest Pathology Lab to detect and map Sudden Oak Death, will be easy, online, and the sample collection materials will be available at an outdoor venue.
As the Napa local SOD Blitz volunteer coordinator, I joined in a “Zoom” conference with Berkeley Professors Matteo Garbelotto and Doug Schmidt, and local volunteer coordinators up and down the state to plan how to keep the SOD Blitz on track without putting volunteers at risk of coronavirus infection.
In an announcement on March 23, Dr. Garbelotto stated, “The SOD Blitzes have become a tradition for many, while providing key information to help us save our oaks from a devastating disease. The presence of new SOD strains is alarming, and the SOD Blitzes are the best, if not the only program to intercept them before they spread. We also feel it is important to provide a sense of continuity in our daily lives amidst this crisis by providing you with the option to participate in a safe, healthy and tremendously useful activity.”
As of March 23, here is the plan:
1. Participants are asked to go to the website www.sodblitz.org and view a short Powerpoint presentation and a 15-minute training video, then fill out a questionnaire.
2. If you have questions, ask them through www.treefaqs.org or by emailing one of the local organizers. (For Napa, that’s me.)
3. Then click on “Register for the 2020 SOD Blitz” and fill in the required information.
4. If you are a professional tree care specialist, enroll in the OakSTep program for the opportunity to test symptomatic oak trees for SOD infection. That method of testing is not limited to the Blitz dates.
5. Download the free app SOD Map Mobile to your smartphone. It provides the GPS coordinates needed wherever you are collecting sample bay laurel leaves.
6. The local Blitz venue will have a bin containing the sampling packets to pick up and take to the field, plus a drop-off bin for returning completed packets. Each packet will contain materials for collecting samples from up to 10 symptomatic bay laurel trees. If other people are present while you are picking up packets, please maintain the 6-foot “social distance”. No more than nine people at a time are allowed at the venue.
7. If you have not signed up online beforehand, you can sign in at the venue using your own pen.
8. The packets will be sterilized beforehand at the UC Berkeley Lab, but we will provide clean plastic bags or disposable gloves for extra safe handling.
9. Return your completed sample packets by 10 a.m. Tuesday following the Saturday Blitz. For Napa, that means pick up Saturday, April 11. Drop off by 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 14. Just place them in the drop-off bin.
That is my abbreviated version. The new guidelines are available at:
The Napa venue will be at the Agriculture Commissioner ‘s office building, where the UC Extension classroom is located, 1710 Soscol Ave., 10-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 11.
Please note, this planning process is moving fast. There could be changes between when column appears in the Napa Valley Register and the day of the Blitz. I will make every effort to keep you informed.
The SOD Blitz is an opportunity to participate in something vitally important to our oak woodlands while taking an opportunity to be outside and get a little exercise and fresh air.
Hoping to see you there!
Bill Pramuk is a registered consulting arborist. Visit his website billpramuk.com, email questions to info@billpramuk.com or call him at 707-363-0114.
