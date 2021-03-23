Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: The elusive cause of plum leaf curling

In March of 2020, examining fruit trees with a landscape maintenance contractor at a client’s property, he asked me about the “curly leaf” on a plum tree. It is a condition I must have seen a thousand times over the years, starting at the front desk at the garden center I was working in back in the late '70s and early '80s. People would bring in a few puckered and curled plum leaves and say their tree had “curly leaf” and ask what they should do about it.
Their assumption was the tree had leaf curl, a disease commonly seen in peach and nectarine leaves in spring, especially in rainy springs. It is caused by the fungus Taphrina deformans.
I later found out plums are susceptible to a closely related disease called “plum pockets,” caused by the fungus Taphrina pruni. It causes curling distortion of the leaves and “grossly enlarged fruit” (Pacific Northwest Management Handbooks).
We attributed the plum leaf curling to aphid infestation: Sucking insects that can cause leaf distortion. I think we were generally correct, but there was a bit of a problem. Close examination usually turned up no actual live aphids. Just a few occasional dried up, tiny white “exoskeletons” of aphids and occasionally, a syrphid fly larva, a beneficial predator.
When this incidence occurred last March, I was determined to catch these little guys in the act. I plucked a few affected leaves, attached a macro lens to my iPhone, and managed to capture a few shots of the tiny green leaf curl plum aphids (Brachycaudus helichrysi) crawling on the leaves. I felt vindicated. Plum leaf curl aphids are not just a myth. They are hard to spot, not only because they are about the same shade of green as plum leaves, but they are also tiny, only about 1 to 2 mm long. If you could line up 25 of them, the line would stretch only about one inch. And they seem to just disappear in summer.
Digging into information on this little pest I found (at Influential Points.com) it overwinters as an egg between or behind the buds. The eggs hatch at the petal-fall stage of blooming. The young aphids tightly curl the leaves around themselves (incidentally shielding them from insecticide sprays). They continue to reproduce until June or so when they produce “alates” – a winged generation, which flies off to an “unknown alternate host” plant. In late fall they fly back to the plum trees and produce another generation that mates and lays the eggs.
The pest does present a significant economic problem for commercial growers, and I have seen home orchard plum trees badly damaged by it. Various approaches have been tried for control: vhemical, biological, and integrated.
With chemical insecticides, some growers found satisfactory control with things like “oil-dinitro” and “oil-phosphate” dormant sprays, and various complex chemical insecticide combinations, some including imidachloprid. The latter is in very common use for the control of various insect pests, but notorious for toxicity to honeybees.
Most successful commercial orchard controls have been with pesticides most home gardeners would not care to use.
UC IPM Online provides an article on this pest at http://ipm.ucanr.edu/PMG/r611301811.html.
It mentions that some common insect predators like lady beetles, green lacewings, and soldier beetles can provide some control. And low toxicity dormant sprays can be effective if well-timed. It mentions neem oil as an organically acceptable spray, applied in late fall or two applications at bloom when beneficial insects are not yet active.
Referring back to the common misdiagnosis, controls for peach leaf curl and plum pockets are entirely different than controls for leaf curl plum aphids. Make a positive identification of the problem, then select the appropriate tools for the job.
Bill Pramuk is a registered consulting arborist. Visit his website, www.billpramuk.com. Email questions to info@billpramuk.com, or call him at 707-363-0114.