Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: The elusive cause of plum leaf curling

In March of 2020, examining fruit trees with a landscape maintenance contractor at a client’s property, he asked me about the “curly leaf” on a plum tree. It is a condition I must have seen a thousand times over the years, starting at the front desk at the garden center I was working in back in the late '70s and early '80s. People would bring in a few puckered and curled plum leaves and say their tree had “curly leaf” and ask what they should do about it.

Their assumption was the tree had leaf curl, a disease commonly seen in peach and nectarine leaves in spring, especially in rainy springs. It is caused by the fungus Taphrina deformans.

I later found out plums are susceptible to a closely related disease called “plum pockets,” caused by the fungus Taphrina pruni. It causes curling distortion of the leaves and “grossly enlarged fruit” (Pacific Northwest Management Handbooks).

We attributed the plum leaf curling to aphid infestation: Sucking insects that can cause leaf distortion. I think we were generally correct, but there was a bit of a problem. Close examination usually turned up no actual live aphids. Just a few occasional dried up, tiny white “exoskeletons” of aphids and occasionally, a syrphid fly larva, a beneficial predator.