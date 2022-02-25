Bill Pramuk, Trees and People: The simple genius of tree structure

As mentioned in my previous column ("Strong Wind Finds Faults in Trees," Feb. 12), this concept has been percolating in my mind for a long while: Certain aspects of tree structure seem almost miraculous. A process of tree growth suiting one function produces an anatomical feature that serves an entirely different function. If not miraculous, call it serendipity. In that previous column, it was about branch attachments.

I came across this concept in the writings of evolutionary biologist Steven Jay Gould. He called it “exaptation. A trait that has been co-opted for a use other than the one for which natural selection has built it."

Here is a non-biological example: To exapt a screwdriver: I have been known to recommend using a long screwdriver as a probe to check soil moisture.

With respect to a tree structure, I have come up with a few examples.

The first one that occurred to me is the taper. Tree trunks and branches exhibit taper. As in a fishing rod, the tip end is thin, the rod is flexible, and the other end is thicker. Under a load of a fish on the line, the tip bends and transmits the load down to the thick end and the anchor point—the hand of the fisher. A similar thing happens in tree stems with a load of weight and wind. It is an elegant part of the solution to the problem of remaining intact and standing under heavy loads.

The interesting aspect of it is this: Taper is -- largely, not entirely -- incidental to stem growth in trees. The newest portion is thin while the older portion is thicker. There is more to it, because response growth under a load results in increased thickening of stems where they experience the load, but never-the-less: The “miracle” of taper!

Here is another one: Mass damping.

Quoting Wikipedia: “Damping is an influence within or upon an oscillatory system that has the effect of reducing or preventing its oscillation. In physical systems, damping is produced by processes that dissipate the energy stored in the oscillation.”

This principle is used in many fields. One example in architecture is the dampers built into tall buildings allowing them to slip side-to-side in earthquakes, dissipating the energy of the quake.

In trees, mass damping exists in branch structure and arrangement. On a windy day, look closely at the way branches move. In all but the most violent wind, the branches move chaotically, not all in one direction at once. The chaotic, random motion protects the overall tree from blowing over. The wind cannot get a single grip on the whole tree. In contrast, patio umbrellas have no such flexibility, and typically blow over or even get carried away in strong winds.

The interesting thing is this: The random lengths and thicknesses of tree branches, because of their varying ages and positions in the canopy, results in the “miracle” of mass damping.

Lastly, “ram’s horns.” Now, this relates to the CODIT theory: Compartmentalization of Decay in Trees, put forth by Alex Shigo. Because of the features of tree anatomy, decay and resulting cavities tend to propagate in a series of directions starting at the entry point, typically a wound: First, and most readily, lengthwise. Second, inward. Third clockwise and counterclockwise around the stem. Fourth, the strongest “wall,” outward from a cavity into new tissue on the stem surface, which grew after the wound occurred. Shigo posited the compartments as delimited by virtual walls, one through four.

When decay results in a cavity after the break down of walls one through three, new tissue protected by wall four, under the living tissue on the surface of the stem, and at the margins of the wound, tends to grow into the opening, because there is space for it to grow there.

Encountering a cavity, the growing callus tissue on the surface of the stem creeps over the edges of the opening and forms rolls on both sides of the opening. In cross-section, the rolls resemble rams’ horns. The soft new callus tissue matures into rolls of wound wood.

The interesting thing is this: The rolls of wound wood serve as rebar, incidentally adding structural strength to a decayed trunk or branch.

Happy “accidents” of nature.

Bill Pramuk is an ASCA registered consulting arborist and an ISA certified arborist. Visit his website, www.billpramuk.com. Email questions to info@billpramuk.com or call him at 707-363-0114